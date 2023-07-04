Putin to attend virtual summit in first ‘international appearance’ after Prigozhin mutiny

Vladimir Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) virtual summit, hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on July 4, EU news site Euractiv reported.

It will be Putin's first ‘international appearance’ after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's mutiny.

Read also: What happened between Putin and Prigozhin

The SCO summit is scheduled to focus on "expanding the influence of the Eurasian group by including Iran and opening a path to membership for Belarus," Euractiv said.

Modi spoke with Putin last week and discussed the consequences of Prigozhin’s mutiny. The Indian prime minister also called on Putin to start a dialog with Ukraine and to seek a diplomatic solution to the war.

Modi said last year it is "not the era of war" while speaking with the Russian dictator on the sidelines of the SCO summit held in Uzbekistan. This represented the most direct Indian intervention in regard to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Read also: South Africa grants immunity to BRICS summit participants, amid possible visit by Russia’s Putin

India has refused to condemn the war and has boosted bilateral trade between the two countries, purchasing a record high volume of Russian oil.

The SCO is a Eurasian political, economic, international security and defence organization created by China and Russia in 2001. It includes six more members: India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The group is aimed at countering "western influence in Eurasia."

The SCO summit was supposed to be held in the Indian capital of Delhi, but switched to an online format this year instead.

The switch from off- to online may be related to Putin being subject to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court on March 17, on charges of abducting children from Ukraine.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine