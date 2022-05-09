Putin attends Victory Day parade
Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a military parade in Moscow's Red Square as the country marked the 77th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.
* Putin evoked the memory of Soviet heroism in World War Two to inspire his army fighting in Ukraine, but offered no new road map to victory and acknowledged the cost in Russian soldiers' lives. * Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in his statement to mark the anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, said of his country's war with Russia: "The road to [victory] is difficult, but we have no doubt that we will win." * Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace said Putin and his generals were "mirroring fascism and tyranny of 77 years ago" in their invasion of Ukraine.
The slimmed-down parade, due to take place on Monday, shows that Russia is aware of its losses in Ukraine, an expert told The Moscow Times.
Today, May 9, is the 75th day of Ukraine's defense against a full-scale Russian invasion. Russia celebrates "Victory Day" with a small military parade and more lies about the war in Ukraine.
Commanders rookies reported for a minicamp this weekend, but one notable member of the group was not there for all of the activities. First-round pick Jahan Dotson didn’t take part in the team’s workout on Saturday because he was back at Penn State for graduation ceremonies. The wide receiver said graduating was a big deal [more]
Sparks fly as a circular saw slices into metal, while welders nearby work feverishly to the sound of blaring heavy metal. Upstairs, sewing machines clatter as women mark patterns on cloth being shaped into bulletproof vests. An old industrial complex in the southeastern Ukrainian riverside city of Zaporizhzhia has become a hive of activity for volunteers producing everything from body armor and anti-tank obstacles to camouflage nets, portable heating stoves and rifle slings for Ukrainian soldiers fighting Russia’s invasion.
Penn State football’s second all-time rusher completed his promise to his mother in 2018.
Jordan Poole's arm did make contact with Ja Morant's knee as he was reaching for the ball, but how much torque and strength was in that contact is anybody's guess, and a matter of interpretation. Morant tweeted and later deleted a video of the play, ...
Morrisons beats Issa brothers in battle to rescue McColl's Nuclear plant under threat amid ‘political opposition’ to Chinese backing, EDF warns The FTSE 100 drops 1.7pc on China growth fears Lucy Burton: It's just 'banter': how City workers get away with spouting repugnant views Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter
Authorities in Shanghai have again tightened anti-virus restrictions, just as the city was emerging from a month of strict lockdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Beijing has ordered daily testing of all residents, closed parks and other leisure venues and limited restaurants to takeout business only.
NEW YORK (AP) — “A Strange Loop,” Michael R. Jackson’s critically cheered theater meta-journey earned a leading 11 Tony Award nominations Monday as Broadway joined the national discussion of race by embracing an envelope-pushing Black-written and Black-led musical. Jackson’s 2020 Pulitzer Prize drama winner about a Black gay man writing a show about a Black gay man earned nods for best musical, best leading man in newcomer Jaquel Spivey and best featured actress for L Morgan Lee, who becomes the first openly transgender performer to be nominated for a Tony Award. Jesse Williams, the “Grey’s Anatomy” star making his Broadway debut, got a nomination for “Take Me Out,” as did his co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson of “Modern Family” fame.
Houston Texans general manager will probably rebuild the team over 2023. However, 2024 represents an opportunity to turn the team into contenders.
With such limited numbers for their rookie minicamp on Friday, of course the Seattle Seahawks were going to line up Charles Cross at left tackle and Abe Lucas at right tackle.
“Patients ... need to be able to seek care they think they need.” The new head of the TMA said government should not be involved in patient care.
The past few months have been rough for the stock market. This type of volatility can be tough to stomach, especially if you have a lot of money tied up in your investments. For one, a drop in stock prices doesn't necessarily mean a crash is looming.
Oil prices slipped on Monday alongside equities and weighed down by a strong dollar and demand concerns on the back of continued coronavirus lockdowns in China, the world top oil importer. Brent crude fell $2.27, or 2%, to $110.12 a barrel by 1222 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $107.38a barrel, down $2.39, or 2.2%.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the Supreme Court "slapped women in the face, in terms of disrespect for their judgments about the size and timing of their families."
Jill Biden pulled out an elegant ensemble to check out the Ukrainian refugee crisis in Romania. The first lady wore a pinstripe blazer with a white flowy and grey suede boots.
(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for buyers in Asia as coronavirus lockdowns in China weigh on demand, countering uncertainty around Russia’s supplies as the Ukraine war drags on.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Vote Glitches Slowing Marcos-Robredo RaceEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid
Vladimir Putin needs something to brag about on May 9. On Victory Day, Moscow celebrates the Soviet Union’s defeat over Nazism. Defy Putin.
Russia has depleted its stockpile of precision-guided munitions, forcing the invaders to use aging munitions, the UK Defence Ministry tweeted on May 9.