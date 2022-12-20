Putin awards main collaborators with orders in Kremlin

Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, has awarded the main collaborators who cooperate with Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine with orders.



Source: Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti



Details: Putin awarded the so-called "heads" of the "DPR" [Donetsk People’s Republic] and "LPR" [Luhansk People’s Republic], Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasichnyk, with orders "For Merit to the Fatherland" of the highest degree in the Kremlin.

Yevhen Balytskyi and Volodymyr Saldo, the so-called "heads of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts", were awarded by Putin with the orders "For Merit to the Fatherland" of the third degree.



Details: Putin also decorated several "war correspondents" and Russian propagandists.



Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, where he met with the Ukrainian military and decorated the Ukrainian defenders.

