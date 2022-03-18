Putin Backs Nabiullina for New Term as War Roils Russian Economy

(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin proposed a third term for Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina, signaling an attempt to keep economic policy in the hands of a trusted technocrat as the country faces fallout from its invasion of Ukraine.

The lower house of parliament’s council will consider the proposal for a new five-year term on March 21, according to a statement on the State Duma’s website Friday. The council will set the timeline for a vote on her reappointment, which is all but assured given Putin’s support.

Nabiullina has led the Bank of Russia through multiple crises since 2013, gaining global recognition as a hawkish governor focused on fighting inflation even at the expense of economic growth. She maintained her independence despite occasional criticism from Putin as he sought to bolster growth.

However, Putin’s invasion of Ukraine unleashed harsh sanctions that showed her efforts to erect “fortress Russia” insulated from western influence fell short. Instantly, about half of the central bank’s $640 billion in foreign reserves were frozen, driving Russia to the verge of its first foreign default in more than a century.

“That is great news,” said Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa-Bank. “Her third term gives hope that the structure of inflation targeting will not be completely destroyed.”

Near the start of her first term, she oversaw the free float of the ruble after plunging oil prices and sanctions meant to punish Putin for annexing Crimea caused the ruble’s value to drop by half in 2014.

However, the economic crisis brought on by the war in Ukraine has forced her to adopt currency controls as Russians rushed to convert their savings out of the ruble as their country became the most-sanctioned nation in the world.

The central bank will meet to review its key interest rate Friday after more than doubling it at an unscheduled meeting following the Russian invasion. Nabiullina plans a statement after the decision but will not give a news conference, which had been customary in recent years.

“Nabiullina has a very good reputation amongst investors and her reappointment in normal circumstances would be positive, but in current hostile environment it’s unlikely to make significant difference for the Russian assets as long as the military conflict in Ukraine continues,” said Piotr Matys, a senior currency strategist at InTouch Capital Markets Ltd. in London.

