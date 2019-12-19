Putin backs Trump over impeachment and calls historic proceedings 'far-fetched'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that President Donald Trump's impeachment is far-fetched and that the US Senate will reject the motion.

Putin was speaking at his annual news conference in Moscow.

"The party that lost the election is continuing the fight by other means," Putin said.

He likened Trump's impeachment to the earlier US probe into collusion with Russia, which Putin downplayed as being groundless.

He added that the impeachment motion "is yet to pass the Senate where the Republicans have a majority." He added that "they will be unlikely to remove a representative of their own party from office on what seems to me an absolutely far-fetched reason."

