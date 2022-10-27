Putin backtracks with his nuclear threats: "We do not need nuclear attack on Ukraine"

ALONA MAZURENKO — THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 19:13

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has stated that a nuclear attack on Ukraine would make no political sense.

Source: Putin, in his speech at a plenary meeting of the Valdai international discussion club in Moscow, aired online

Quote: "We do not need a nuclear attack on Ukraine, it makes no sense, either political or military."

Details: At the same time, the Russian dictator has said that "as long as nuclear weapons exist, there is a risk of its use".

Putin has added that they "never spoke about using nuclear weapons" in Russia. He had always allegedly reacted to the words of the Western politicians.

Previously: In his speeches, the Russian dictator has repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons, when he was talking about the war with Ukraine. In particular, he said that "the Wind Rose" could turn around, i.e. towards Russia's enemies.

He has also switched the nuclear forces of Russia to a special mode.

The Western partners of Ukraine reacted to Putin’s threats.

Background:

In a telephone conversation, Sergey Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, told his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu on 23 October that Ukraine was allegedly preparing provocations involving a "dirty bomb".

