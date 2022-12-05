Putin bans protests outside universities, railway stations, churches and other places

Russian President Vladimir Putin has greatly expanded the list of places where protests may not be held, including universities, hospitals, government buildings, railway stations, ports and even churches.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Russians can no longer protest at or in the vicinity of public authority buildings and their adjacent territories, airports, railway and bus stations, ports, in the buildings and on the grounds of universities, schools and hospitals, and in areas where churches and other premises are located. The ban also applies to territory adjacent to vital infrastructure facilities, in particular those that ensure the functioning of electricity, heating, water and gas networks.

Also, each oblast can now introduce its own bans on venues for protests and demonstrations if such a measure is "due to historical, cultural or other objective features of the constituent entity of the Russian Federation".

Previously, the only places where protests were banned in Russia were outside the buildings of the president's residence, courts, emergency services, and institutions of the Federal Penitentiary Service.

Background: On 30 November, the Federation Council of the Russian Federation approved a law banning protests outside the buildings of public authorities, churches, railway stations and schools.

