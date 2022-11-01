Putin should be barred from G20 summit for ordering Ukraine attacks, says Ukrainian foreign ministry

Putin does not deserve to sit at table with other world leaders, says Ukrainian foreign ministry

“Putin publicly admitted that he ordered missile strikes on the Ukrainian civilian population and energy infrastructure,” Nikolenko tweeted.

“He cannot be allowed to sit at the table with world leaders with his hands covered in blood.”

Nikolenko also added that Putin's invitation to the summit in Bali, INdonesia (scheduled for November 15-16) should be withdrawn, and Russia should be excluded from the G20.

Russia launched a new massive missile attack on the entire territory of Ukraine on Oct. 31. Russian missiles and drones damaged 18 infrastructure facilities in ten regions, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported. Most of the damaged objects are power plants, and emergency power cuts have been introduced across the country.

The enemy used 55 missiles for the attacks, 45 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses. After the latest attacks on civilian infrastructure, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov called on the world to recognize Russia as a terrorist state.

The latest big attack by Russia came two days after explosions were heard in the morning of Oct. 29 near a Russian naval base in Sevastopol, in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea. The Russian Ministry of Defense said there had been a “drone attack” with no casualties.

Independent investigators believe that at least three ships were damaged in the drone attack. Ukraine has not officially declared its involvement in the incident.

On Oct. 31, Putin described the massive missile strikes on Ukraine as a “partial response” to the explosions in occupied Sevastopol.

Ukrainian officials say the Russian attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure were planned weeks in advance and “the terrorist state (wants to) use winter as a weapon,” Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate, said on Oct. 31.

