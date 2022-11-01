Putin should be barred from G20 summit for ordering Ukraine attacks, says Ukrainian foreign ministry

“Putin publicly admitted that he ordered missile strikes on the Ukrainian civilian population and energy infrastructure,” Nikolenko tweeted.

“He cannot be allowed to sit at the table with world leaders with his hands covered in blood.”

Nikolenko also added that Putin's invitation to the summit in Bali, INdonesia (scheduled for November 15-16) should be withdrawn, and Russia should be excluded from the G20.

Russia launched a new massive missile attack on the entire territory of Ukraine on Oct. 31. Russian missiles and drones damaged 18 infrastructure facilities in ten regions, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported. Most of the damaged objects are power plants, and emergency power cuts have been introduced across the country.

The enemy used 55 missiles for the attacks, 45 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses. After the latest attacks on civilian infrastructure, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov called on the world to recognize Russia as a terrorist state.

The latest big attack by Russia came two days after explosions were heard in the morning of Oct. 29 near a Russian naval base in Sevastopol, in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea. The Russian Ministry of Defense said there had been a “drone attack” with no casualties.

Independent investigators believe that at least three ships were damaged in the drone attack. Ukraine has not officially declared its involvement in the incident.

On Oct. 31, Putin described the massive missile strikes on Ukraine as a “partial response” to the explosions in occupied Sevastopol.

Ukrainian officials say the Russian attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure were planned weeks in advance and “the terrorist state (wants to) use winter as a weapon,” Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate, said on Oct. 31.

  • Ships sail from Ukraine despite Russia suspending grain deal

    Ships loaded with grain departed Ukraine on Tuesday despite Russia suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies meant for parts of the world struggling with hunger. The U.N. said three ships carrying 84,490 metric tons of corn, wheat and sunflower meal left through a humanitarian sea corridor set up in July. The corridor, brokered by Turkey and U.N., was seen as a breakthrough that would ensure Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia would receive grain and other food from the Black Sea region during Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Reznikov discusses military aid to Ukraine with Czech counterpart

    Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov discussed military aid for Kyiv’s fight against the Russian invasion at a meeting in Kyiv with his Czech colleague Jana Cernochova, Reznikov said on Twitter on Oct. 31.

  • How many migrants cross the English Channel in small boats?

    The government has promised to reduce the number of people who use this route to come to the UK.

  • In addition to cruise missiles, Russians strike with S-300 and artillery

    The Air Force explains that Russian troops used not only cruise missiles, but also anti-aircraft missile systems and rocket artillery in the morning attack on Monday. Source: Yurii Ihnat, Spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force, on air on Kyiv TV channel Quote from Ihnat: "Information differs a lot.

  • Brixton shooting: Boxer Dillian Whyte pays tribute as promoter’s son killed alongside Deliveroo driver

    The Deliveroo driver was on his last shift of the day when he was caught up in ‘tragic’ incident, a friend said

  • Finnish police have no evidence of weapon smuggling out of Ukraine, Kyiv says

    Finland’s police did not confirm earlier reports by Finnish media of illicit weapon smuggling out of Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said in a Facebook post on Oct. 31.

  • EU officials flag vulnerabilities to foreign control in defense sector

    Oversight loopholes could put critical companies at risk of malicious influence.

  • Kyiv fully restores power and water supply, blackouts to return to schedule, says mayor

    Electricity and water supplies have been fully restored in Kyiv City a day after a mass missile strike on Ukraine by Russia on Oct. 31 did damage to a power facility in Kyiv Oblast, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced on Telegram on Nov. 1.

  • OPEC’s Vision for Oil Looks Bullish for Energy, Bleak for the Climate

    The cartel of oil producing nations expects global oil demand to stay strong well into the 2040s as the global population grows to 9.5 billion people.

  • Oil futures rise traders eye China COVID policy

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, looking to build on an October gain, as traders continue to weigh prospects for energy demand from China if the country re-opens

  • Suspected gang violence hits London in residential area shootout

    A shootout in a residential area of London erupted on Sunday, leaving two men dead, including a delivery driver who was reportedly caught in the violence.

  • China Launched the Final Module for Its Space Station

    China launched its third and final module of its space station on Monday, moving closer to completing its ambitious project in low Earth orbit to rival the International Space Station (ISS).

  • Food supplies at risk as Russia quits grains deal

    STORY: World food supplies could be in peril again. That's after Russia pulled out of a U.N.-brokered deal to export grains through the Black Sea. The move leaves many cargo vessels in limbo, unsure of their next move. Grain prices surged Monday (October 31) as a result. Chicago wheat futures were up over 5%. Moscow suspended participation in the U.N. deal after what it said was a major Ukrainian attack on its naval forces in the area. No ships passed through the agreed corridor on Sunday (October 30). However, the U.N., Ukraine and Turkey - the other three parties to the deal - want to keep cargoes flowing. They’ve agreed a plan to move 16 ships on Monday. Inspection of vessels in Istanbul also continues, but without Russian participation. Speaking Monday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would press ahead: "By helping to establish a joint mechanism in Istanbul, we reduced the food crisis by putting 9.3 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain at the world's disposal. Even if Russia behaves hesitantly because it didn't receive the same benefits, we will continue decisively our efforts to serve humanity."Even so, traders warn that the situation remains very uncertain. That raises fears that global grains prices could again soar, fuelling inflation and threatening supplies to many nations. Earlier this year, global wheat prices hit all-time highs due to the conflict in Ukraine. Corn prices touched a ten-year top. Now other suppliers, such as Australia, may struggle to fill the gap for wheat buyers in Asia. Experts say cargo capacity is all booked up until February. In Europe the big concern will be corn, with this the peak season for Ukrainian supplies of the grain.

  • OPEC Sec Gen: Oil investment lag sowing seeds for future energy crises

    The world must act swiftly to invest in oil to prevent future energy emergencies as global demand for the hydrocarbon grows in the long term, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Tuesday. "If we don't get it right this time we are sowing the seeds for future energy crises - not just one, but multiple," he told Reuters in an interview. Al Ghais sounded a note of optimism that policymakers at the upcoming COP27 climate summit will be more open to hearing the oil industry's point of view on the climate change debate.

  • US to Exempt Russia Oil Loaded Before Dec. 5 From Price Cap Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The US plan to cap the price of Russian oil sales, part of the broader international response to the invasion of Ukraine, will temporarily exempt shipments loaded before the Dec. 5 implementation date, offering some clarity to oil shippers, traders and investors.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App Cr

  • Iron Ore’s Collapse Deepens as China Factory Data Deals New Blow

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore slumped more than 7% on Monday to touch its lowest since early 2019, extending a long rout as factory data in China added to demand pessimism.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance SummitSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween Fe

  • Russian missiles strikes against Ukraine a “response” to Sevastopol Bay attack, Putin says

    The most recent barrage of missile strikes at Ukraine’s civilian energy infrastructure was made in “response” to explosions at the Russian naval base in occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said during a press event on Oct. 31.

  • Ukraine Latest: Macron Offers Air Defense, Aid on Infrastructure

    (Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron pledged additional air defense to Ukraine and help rebuilding energy infrastructure in a phone call with counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who called the exchange “extremely important.” Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally With Powell’s Favored Curve Poised

  • Ukrainian and Czech leaders sign declaration on Kyiv’s NATO aspirations

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, signed a joint declaration, affirming Ukraine’s NATO membership aspirations, Zelenskyy’s press office reported on Oct. 31.

  • Europe's militaries have been working together for years to keep an eye on what Russia is up to at sea

    European countries, working through the EU, are making a concerted effort to minimize the threats to vital infrastructure on their coasts and at sea.