Putin bears responsibility for 'war crimes' in Ukraine: Germany's Scholz

Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible for war crimes in Ukraine that have already left thousands of civilians dead, says German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "Russia's invasion of Ukraine remains a blatant breach of international law. The killing of thousands of civilians as we have seen is a war crime for which the Russian president bears responsibility," Scholz told reporters following talks with Western leaders on the conflict. of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

