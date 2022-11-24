Putin believes Russia is "one step ahead" in the AI sector

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Russia is "one step ahead" of certain other countries in the artificial intelligence sector.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned information agency RIA Novosti, citing a statement made by Putin at the AI Journey conference

Quote: "We are one step ahead of certain other countries [in the artificial intelligence sector – ed.]. And we need to step up our efforts."

Details: Putin did not specify what countries he was talking about, but he insists that Russia’s sovereignty and its place in the world will depend on its success in the artificial intelligence sector. He added that the Russian authorities are planning to minimise human labour in dangerous areas of production.

Background: As of 24 November, over 85,000 occupiers have died in the war that Putin started against Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!