Putin bemoans Ukraine's crackdown on pro-Russia opposition

  • FILE - In this Thursday, July 18, 2019 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin's close associates, Ukrainian tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk, left, speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia. Medvedchuk, who heads the Opposition Platform for Life party and has close ties with Putin, was placed under house arrest on Thursday, May 13, 2021 by a Ukrainian court on treason charges that he denied. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
  • Ukrainian tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk, left, speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Medvedchuk, who heads the Opposition Platform for Life party and has close ties with Putin, was placed under house arrest on Thursday, May 13, 2021 by a Ukrainian court on treason charges that he denied. (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
  • Ukrainian tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk, left, speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Medvedchuk, who heads the Opposition Platform for Life party and has close ties with Putin, was placed under house arrest on Thursday, May 13, 2021 by a Ukrainian court on treason charges that he denied(Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
  • FILE-In this photo taken on Friday, July 12, 2019 a party led by one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest associates, tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk, talks during an interview with The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukraine's Prosecutor General on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, has charged Medvedchuk with high treason, dealing a blow to Kremlin's lobby in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
1 / 4

Russia Ukraine

FILE - In this Thursday, July 18, 2019 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin's close associates, Ukrainian tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk, left, speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia. Medvedchuk, who heads the Opposition Platform for Life party and has close ties with Putin, was placed under house arrest on Thursday, May 13, 2021 by a Ukrainian court on treason charges that he denied. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday harshly criticized Ukrainian authorities for what he described as their crackdown on the Moscow-friendly opposition amid simmering tensions between the two neighbors.

Putin's statement comes a day after Viktor Medvedchuk, who heads the Opposition Platform for Life party, the largest opposition force in parliament, was placed under house arrest on treason charges that he denied. Medvedchuk has close personal ties with Putin, the godfather of his daughter.

Without mentioning Medvedchuk by name, Putin lamented what he described as the ongoing “cleansing” of Ukraine's political arena, saying that those who favor cooperation with Russia face political reprisals.

“Those selective, politically motivated decisions are aimed at cleansing the political field from those forces which advocate a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine's southeast and good-neighborly ties with Russia,” Putin said at a meeting of his Security Council.

Medvedchuk, 66, is accused of transferring oil and gas production licenses from one of the fields in Crimea to Russian authorities.

Russia annexed Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula of Crimea in 2014 following the ouster of Ukraine's former Moscow-friendly president and also threw its weight behind a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine. More than 14,000 people have been killed in seven years of fighting that has devastated the country's eastern industrial heartland, called the Donbas.

The treason accusations is the latest part of a broad campaign against Medvedchuk launched by Ukrainian authorities in February, when his financial assets were frozen for three years. In February, authorities also shut down three pro-Russian TV channels, 112, Zik and NewsOne, which Medvedchuk controlled.

In an article published Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy defended the moves against Medvedchuk's assets as a legitimate effort to prevent him from damaging the country and eroding its security.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian court orders house arrest for pro-Russian lawmaker

    KYIV (Reuters) -A Ukrainian court ordered the prominent pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk to be put under house arrest on Thursday while he faces allegations of treason in a case that could ratchet up tensions with Russia. Medvedchuk, who promotes closer ties with Moscow and says President Vladimir Putin is godfather to his daughter, is widely seen as Russia's most prominent political ally in Kyiv. He was notified this week that he is suspected of treason and attempting to plunder national wealth in Crimea, a part of Ukraine which Russia annexed in 2014.

  • Putin says Ukraine is becoming an 'anti-Russia', pledges response

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that neighbouring Ukraine was becoming 'anti-Russia' and that Moscow would be ready to react to what he said were threats to its own security. Putin was speaking a day after a Ukrainian court placed Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent pro-Russian politician who says Putin is godfather to his daughter, under house arrest. Medvedchuk, who has promoted closer ties with Moscow and acted as an intermediary between Moscow and Kyiv in the past, is being investigated over treason allegations he calls politically-motivated.

  • Biden set to release first detailed budget of his presidency on May 27

    U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil the first detailed budget proposal of his term in office on May 27, a spokesman said, offering a window into his priorities from defense spending to deficit reduction. Biden in April outlined a glimpse at plans for about $1.5 trillion in "discretionary" spending, which represents only part of the budget. The full budget, which covers the fiscal year starting in October, will be the first exhaustive list of the programs Biden wants to expand or cut - from foreign aid to immigration and policing.

  • Armenia asks for Russian help amid tensions with Azerbaijan

    Armenia's prime minister said Friday he has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for military assistance amid simmering tensions with Azerbaijan in the wake of an armed conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The tug-of-war between the two South Caucasus neighbors exacerbated this week when Armenia protested what it described as Azerbaijani troops' incursion into its lands. Azerbaijan has insisted that its soldiers were deployed to what it considers its territory in areas where the border is yet to be demarcated.

  • Israeli military accused of using media to trick Hamas

    Early Friday, just after midnight, the Israeli military put out an ominous statement to the media: “IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip.” The terse statement set off frenzied speculation that Israel had launched a ground invasion of Gaza -- a much-feared scenario that would mark a bloody escalation of this week’s operation against Hamas militants. Hours later, the military issued a “clarification.”

  • Analysis: Israel, Hamas race to claim victory before truce

    Israel and Hamas know that a fourth Gaza war, like the three before, would be as inconclusive as it is devastating for the impoverished territory's 2 million Palestinians. For Israel, that might mean assassinating a top Hamas commander, or destroying enough tunnels, rocket launchers and other infrastructure to say it “mowed the lawn" — a phrase widely used by Israelis to describe the temporary suppression of militants before the next confrontation. For Hamas, the biggest prize would be capturing Israeli soldiers it could later trade for imprisoned Palestinians.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Type of Person She Used to Throw Out of Bars

    After Greene accosted her at the Capitol this week, Ocasio-Cortez told reporters: "I used to work as a bartender. These are the kinds of people that I threw out of bars all the time"

  • We’re all paying a cybercrime tax

    By one estimate, ransomware attacks and other types of cybercrime cost the US economy $5,400 per person each year.

  • Prosecutors in LA announce sweep in fentanyl overdose deaths

    One alleged drug dealer peddling potent doses of fentanyl warned a customer by text message not to die and added LOL to his message. Another was a nightclub security manager who prosecutors said provided powdered substances to three patrons who overdosed early one morning at the former bar known as the American Junkie. The details were included in federal court documents released Thursday in cases charging a dozen men in 12 fatal overdoses, including the death of a 15-year-old boy.

  • Disney World to Begin Easing COVID Restrictions in ‘Gradual, Phased Approach’

    Disney World says that they will be reducing physical distancing measures in “many areas” of the park and will start phasing out onsite temperature screenings for guests

  • Ed Fritz ready to chase down coaching success yet again, this time at North Kansas City

    The ride continues for one of KC’s top high school coaches.

  • Elise Stefanik: Trump loyalist wins Republican leadership post

    Elise Stefanik's win is seen as a sign that former President Trump's grip on the party remains strong.

  • Desperate for workers, US restaurants and stores raise pay

    U.S. restaurants and stores are rapidly raising pay in an urgent effort to attract more applicants and keep up with a flood of customers as the pandemic eases. McDonald's, Sheetz and Chipotle are just some of the latest companies to follow Amazon, Walmart and Costco in boosting wages, in some cases to $15 an hour or higher. Restaurants, bars, hotels and stores remain the lowest-paying industries, and many of their workers ran the risk of contracting COVID-19 on the job over the past year while white-collar employees were able to work from home.

  • Desperate Gazans flee Israeli bombardment in cars and on carts

    BEIT LAHIYA/GAZA CITY, Gaza (Reuters) -After days of heavy Israeli airstrikes, and then intensifying artillery fire, some terrified residents of north Gaza are not waiting to see if there is a repeat of 2014, when a ground assault followed. Under heavy shelling on Thursday night, Rewaa Marouf grabbed her children and fled the town of Beit Lahiya, close to Gaza's northern border with Israel. The U.N. refugee agency said hundreds of people had fled to U.N.-run schools in Gaza for shelter on Thursday, particularly in the north, and it was taking steps to make sure the sites were organised to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

  • Rep. Elise Stefanik takes over as No. 3 House Republican after Liz Cheney's ouster

    Stefanik's victory came after Rep. Liz Cheney's removal earlier in the week and the party's pro-Trump wing pushed for a leadership change.

  • Congress strikes surprise deal to move ahead with special commission on Capitol riot

    ‘Inaction – or just moving on – is simply not an option,’ Rep Bennie Thompson says as he announces new bill, which took months to agree on

  • Lyft attack: Police investigating pistol whipped assault on Taiwanese driver for racial motives

    Driver Paul Liao says attacker asked about ethnic background before striking him with gun

  • Defiant Marjorie Taylor Greene hurls new insults at AOC after congresswoman reported her for hallway ambush

    GOP congresswoman says Democrat ‘is a fraud and a hypocrite’ following calls for increased security

  • Oklahoma theme park stands by throwing TikTok user out because her shorts were too short

    The park alleged that Breedlove used offensive language which wasn’t seen in the video she documented.

  • Liz Cheney calls out Fox News for election lies in on-air interview

    Ousted top GOP messenger says cable news channel has ‘particular obligation to make sure people know election wasn’t stolen’