Putin blames antisemitic Makhachkala riot on Ukraine, Western intelligence services

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed that the antisemitic riots in Makhachala were the result of manipulations from Western intelligence services, including those conducted from Ukrainian territory, Russian state-run news agency TASS reported on Oct. 31.

Putin claimed the manipulations were carried out via social media.

Russia's Foreign Ministry previously accused Ukraine of involvement in the riot, claiming that Kyiv played "a direct and key role in carrying out the latest destructive act."

Ukrainian officials categorically dismissed any involvement. Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said that the events reflect the "deep-rooted antisemitism of Russian elites and society," adding that Russia's allegations of Ukraine's involvement are a mere attempt to "shift responsibility from the sick to the healthy."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"Of course, Ukraine has nothing to do with the latest large-scale surge of xenophobic sentiments on the territory of the Russian Federation," advisor to Ukraine's Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak said.

Antisemitic protesters stormed Makhachkala Airport in the Russian republic of Dagestan on Oct. 29 in an effort to find Jews on a plane that had arrived from Tel Aviv.

The rioters shouted antisemitic slogans as they protested against Israel amid its ongoing military conflict with the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip.

Russian authorities arrested 60 people for their involvement in the riot, which injured more than 20 people.

Read also: Opinion: Russia’s defeat must be democracies’ goal

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.