At a meeting focused on the antisemitic rally in Dagestan, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine and the "agents of Western special services" influenced the unrest in Makhachkala on 29 October.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency TASS

Quote: "The events in Makhachkala last night were tampered with, including through social media. Not least from the territory of Ukraine with the hands of agents of Western special services."

Details: In addition, Putin accused the United States of "trying to weaken Russia from within due to lack of achievement on the battlefield."

Background:

On Sunday, 29 October, anti-Semitic protesters broke into the airport in Makhachkala (Dagestan, Russia) and tried to board a jet that had arrived from Tel Aviv, looking specifically for Jewish people.

The Prime Minister's Office and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed hope that Russian law enforcement agencies would ensure the safety of all Israeli citizens and Jews.

After the video of the storming of the Makhachkala airport in search of Jews appeared online, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian antisemitism and hatred of other nations were systemic and deep-rooted.

NATO said that the riots at Makhachkala airport in Russia’s Dagestan were not beneficial to the Kremlin, even though they were the result of Russian propaganda inciting hatred.

Sergei Melikov, Head of Dagestan, condemned the unrest involving the search for Jews at the Makhachkala airport, adding that the incitement to it originated in Ukraine. Gulagu.net, a Russian anti-corruption, anti-torture human rights organisation and website, reported that Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) will point to a "Ukrainian trail" in antisemitic pogroms in Dagestan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine pointed out that the antisemitic rally in Dagestan is the result of the methodical work of Russian state propaganda aimed at cultivating hatred of other peoples in their citizens.

