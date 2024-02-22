Putin Boards Tu-160M Strategic Bomber at Kazan Aircraft Plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin boarded a Tupolev Tu-160M warplane for a test flight during a visit to the Kazan aircraft plant in southwest Russia on Thursday, February 22, the Kremlin said.

The flight was expected to last around 40 minutes, Zvezda News reported presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying. The outlet, which has ties to Russia’s defense ministry, claimed Putin was “at the controls” during the flight.

Peskov said the route was a “military secret.”

Putin’s visit to the Kazan region comes two days before the second anniversary of the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Credit: Zvezda News via Storyful