Putin brags that Russian weapons are 'years, perhaps even decades' ahead of rivals as his army pulls old Soviet-era tanks out of deep storage due to losses in Ukraine

Putin brags that Russian weapons are 'years, perhaps even decades' ahead of rivals as his army pulls old Soviet-era tanks out of deep storage due to losses in Ukraine
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jake Epstein
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin seen during the opening ceremony of the International Military Technical Forum 'Army 2022', on August,15, 2022, in Kubinka, outside of Moscow, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin seen during the opening ceremony of the International Military Technical Forum 'Army 2022', on August,15, 2022, in Kubinka, outside of Moscow, Russia.Photo by Contributor/Getty Images

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin bragged about his country's advanced weapons on Monday.

  • He said during a speech that they are "years, perhaps even decades" ahead of foreign rivals.

  • But on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia has been forced to use outdated Soviet-era armor due to heavy losses.

Russian President Vladimir Putin touted his country's arsenal of weapons on Monday and said they are significantly more advanced than those of his rivals.

But in Ukraine, which Russia invaded in late February amid expectations of a swift victory, Russian forces have been forced to bring old Soviet-era tanks out of storage to compensate for significant armor losses on the battlefield.

Speaking at a military forum outside Moscow, Putin promoted "cutting-edge" Russian weapons to foreign allies and said he is ready to sell small arms, artillery, armored vehicles, and drones.

He also claimed that military professionals think highly of the weapons and that most of them have been used in combat multiple times, noting technology development throughout Russia's defense industry.

"We are talking about high-precision weapons and robotics, combat systems based on new physical principles," Putin said during his speech. "Many of them are years, perhaps even decades ahead of their foreign counterparts, and significantly superior in terms of tactical and technical characteristics."

Putin's remarks on Monday come as Russian forces have struggled to gain significant ground in Ukraine — facing severe losses of not just equipment but also personnel.

The Pentagon estimates that Russian forces have suffered at least 80,000 casualties and lost at least 4,000 armored vehicles. Under these circumstances, Putin's military has has been forced to turn to old and outdated weapon systems to fill firepower and combat capability gaps.

During the late spring, heavy armor losses even forced Russia to bring the obsolete T-62 tanks out of storage to replace more modern tanks that were destroyed or damaged in combat.

Ukraine and its Western allies said in late May that Russia suffered a significant blow to its tank force, forcing the military to unveil the Soviet-era tanks that were first introduced in the 1960s and are less advanced than later Russian tank models like the T-72 and T-80.

UK intelligence said at the time that "the T-62s will almost certainly be particularly vulnerable to anti-tank weapons and their presence on the battlefield highlights Russia's shortage of modern, combat-ready equipment."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Ignoring Ukraine setbacks, Putin touts 'superior' Russian weapons exports

    LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia was ready to sell advanced weapons to allies globally and cooperate in developing military technology, nearly six months into the Ukraine war in which his army has performed worse than expected. With its forces beaten back from Ukraine's two biggest cities and making slow headway at heavy cost in eastern provinces, the war has so far proved an unconvincing showcase for Russia's arms industry. But Putin, addressing an arms show outside Moscow, insisted Russian weaponry was years ahead of the competition.

  • Tennis fan wearing Ukraine flag in the stands ejected from match involving Russians after a player complained

    The woman, an American originally from Uzbekistan, said she was told by the umpire that her flag was "agitating" the Russian players.

  • Mick Mulvaney thinks Trump is the only Republican who would lose to a Democrat in the 2024 election: 'I hope he doesn't run'

    Mick Mulvaney said it's time for a new generation of Republicans to run for president in the 2024 election.

  • Fernando Tatis Sr. blasts MLB, says son's drug suspension is 'a catastrophe for baseball'

    Former major leaguer Fernando Tatis Sr. says that Padres shortstop Tatis Jr.'s 80-game PED suspension was too severe for something so "minor."

  • Explosions rock Russian military air base outside Simferopol in occupied Crimea

    A pillar of black smoke rose over the village of Hvardiiske outside the city of Simferopol in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea after powerful blasts rocked a Russian military air base on Aug. 16, Russian newspaper Kommersant has reported.

  • Ukraines Office of the President hints who is behind the explosions in Crimea: This will continue until it is liberated completely

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 16 AUGUST, 12:17 Andrii Yermak, the head of the President's Office, hinted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were behind the explosions in Crimea and added that the destruction of Russian ammunition storage sites will continue until Ukrainian territories are liberated completely.

  • Air Force comments on increase of Russian weapons in Belarus: we are preparing for "congratulations" on Independence Day

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 16 AUGUST 2022, 12:50. The Air Force of Ukraine is not ruling out armed provocations by the Russian forces, including from the territory of Belarus, ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day on 24 August.

  • Ukrainian Special Operations Forces thwart Russian breakthrough attempt on Bakhmut front

    ALONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 15 AUGUST 2022, 21:07 Soldiers from the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces have thwarted a breakthrough attempt undertaken by the Russian occupying forces on the Bakhmut front.

  • The president of Ukraine's Athletics Federation, who is fighting in the war, says he feels 'great' dropping bombs on Russian soldiers

    Yevhen Pronin is part of a drone team known as the "Tactical Busters" which has a Russian bounty on its head because of its success.

  • Why Cam Smith, Will Zalatoris say the FedEx St. Jude Championship leaderboard is so crowded

    While it's not as hot Saturday in Memphis, the dry fairways at TPC Southwind prevent anyone from breaking away from the field.

  • Satellite images show first ship out of Ukraine in Syria

    The first shipment of grain to leave Ukraine under a wartime deal appears to have ended up in Syria — even as Damascus remains a close ally of Moscow, satellite images analyzed Tuesday by The Associated Press show. The arrival of the cargo ship Razoni in Syria comes after the government in Kyiv praised the ship’s initial departure from the port of Odesa as a sign that Ukraine could safely ship out its barley, corn, sunflower oil and wheat to a hungry world where global food prices have spiked in part due to the war.

  • Massive explosions, fires rock military depot in Russian-annexed Crimea

    More massive explosions and fires hit a military depot in Russia-annexed Crimea on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people.

  • Wisconsin's Republican governor candidate Tim Michels noticeably absent from weekend campaign events

    Wisconsin's Republican governor candidate Tim Michels noticeably absent from weekend campaign events

  • Russia's ruble sinks as Moscow allows 'friendly' countries to re-enter the bond market

    The ruble dropped as much as 1.5% against the US dollar, while also pulling back roughly 0.2% against the euro.

  • Japan PM vows no more war on WWII anniversary

    STORY: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed that his country would never again wage war on the anniversary of the country's World War Two surrender. That as members of his cabinet visited a shrine that honors war dead, angering South Korea and China. Kishida's pledge was delivered at a national memorial service on Monday (August 15) attended by the Emperor and 592 family members of victims of the conflict. “We will never again repeat the horrors of war. I will continue to live up to this determined oath. In a world where conflicts are still unabated, Japan, under the banner of proactive pacifism, will do its utmost to work together with the international community to resolve the various challenges facing the world.”The anniversary of Japan's surrender is traditionally also marked by visits to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine. It is seen by South Korea and China as a symbol of Japan's past militarism.Visits by Japanese leaders infuriate neighbors that suffered at the hands of Japan before and during World War Two. Among others, Yasukuni honors 14 Japanese wartime leaders convicted as war criminals.Kishida faced a tricky balancing act, hoping to avoid irking neighbors while keeping happy the more right-wing members of his conservative liberal Democratic party.According to Japanese news agency Kyodo, Kishida sent an offering to the shrine without visiting, as he did during recent festivals.But unlike his predecessor Yoshihide Suga, and Abe in 2020, Kishida made an oblique reference to Japan's wartime actions, saying "the lessons of history are graven deeply on our hearts."Despite that, South Korea and China denounced the visits to the shrine.A spokesperson for South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Korean government "is urging Japan's responsible people to face history and show humble reflection and genuine reflection on the past through action." Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wengbin said the ministers' visit to the shrine "reflects Japan's wrong attitude towards historical issues." Japan's ties with China were already strained after China conducted unprecedented military exercises around Taiwan following the visit there by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi this month.During the drills, several missiles fell in waters inside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.

  • Top Republicans question FBI Director Wray over use of taxpayer-funded gov plane to fly to vacation home

    House Republicans are pressing FBI Director Chris Wray for information on his use of a government-issued plane for travel to his vacation home in Upstate New York.

  • Canada inflation eases to 7.6% in July, but analysts eye oversized rate hike

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's inflation rate eased slightly in July, as lower gasoline prices outweighed fast-rising food prices, official data showed on Tuesday, but economists said hot core measures suggest another outsized interest rate hike is still to come. Canadian inflation slowed to 7.6% in July, matching analyst forecasts and down from 8.1% in June, Statistics Canada data showed. "Canadian's looking at today's consumer price data will be breathing a sigh of relief," said Royce Mendes, head of Macro Strategy at Desjardins Group, in a note.

  • Zelensky warns of ‘catastrophe’ if Ukraine nuclear power station not defended

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Russia’s actions could “cause a catastrophe” should Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine not be defended properly. “If Russia’s actions cause a catastrophe, the consequences may also hit those who remain silent so far,” Zelensky warned. He continued, “Any radiation incident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP can…

  • Russian military families are being taken out of the city of Melitopol the mayor

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 15 AUGUST 2022, 11:45 Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said that families of Russian military personnel began to be taken out of the city. Source: Fedorov on Telegram Quote from Fedorov: "After the active work of the Armed forces of Ukraine last week, Russian servicemen began to take their families out of Melitopol.

  • FBI bulletin warns of 'dirty bomb' threat, increasing calls for 'civil war' after raid of Mar-a-Lago

    A bulletin from the FBI and DHS that was sent to law enforcement agencies is warning of increased threats following the FBI's raid of former President Trump's Florida estate.