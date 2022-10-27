Putin brags about where lies about Kyivs dirty bomb came from: I told the Defence Minister to call everyone

IRYNA BALACHUK — THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 19:06

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that he personally instructed Sergei Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, to call all his colleagues in other countries and tell them about the alleged preparation of a provocation with using "a dirty bomb" by Ukraine.

Source: Putin in his speech at a plenary meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Moscow on 27 October

Quote: "We didn’t publish the information from the security services that some incident with "a dirty bomb" is being prepared on accident… This was me who told Shoigu to call all his colleagues and inform them of this."

Details: Putin has claimed that Russia allegedly knows approximately where "the dirty bomb" is being produced. According to him, the technologies that Ukraine has allegedly allow them to make such a weapon out of nuclear fuel remnants.

The President of the aggressor country claims that Russia itself has no interest in arranging provocations with nuclear weapons. According to the dictator, it "makes no sense - neither politically, nor militarily".

He has also declared that he supports Kyiv’s request for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to come and inspect all the nuclear facilities in Ukraine; however, he says that this needs to be done so that Ukraine is not able to allegedly "cover its tracks in regards to preparing a dirty bomb".

Putin also got lost in his lies that only Russian personnel were present at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, without any weapons.

Quote: "They sometimes say it candidly and hint at it regularly, that we fire at the ZNPP. Are they out of their minds, huh? We are in control of this NPP! Our troops are there!"

Details: At the same time, Putin claims that "there are no heavy Russian weapons" near the ZNPP. According to him, the IAEA representatives, who the occupiers allowed in, allegedly saw this for themselves. They have allegedly refused to stay in a hotel, living at the plant instead, and they supposedly "can see with their own eyes who is shooting and where the missiles are coming from".

Story continues

Background:

In a telephone conversation on 23 October, Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, told his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu that Ukraine was allegedly preparing provocations involving a "dirty bomb".

Earlier, a Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti reported, citing its sources, that the Ukrainian governments allegedly was preparing a provocation involving a so-called "dirty bomb" or a low-power nuclear munition on its territory in order to further accuse Russia of using a weapon of mass destruction and turn the whole world against Moscow.

The propagandists have even invented an entire story about "Kyiv starting the practical implementation of this plan under the leadership of the Western curators".

After this, Shoigu and Valerii Gerasimov, the Head of the General Staff of Russia, intensified phone conversation with the Western colleagues about the allegedly planned "Ukrainian provocation".

On 26 October, Putin reiterated the lies about "Ukraine’s dirty bomb" to the heads of security services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

