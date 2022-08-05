Putin brings Kadyrov to his meeting with Erdoğan: the war in Ukraine is on the agenda

IRYNA BALACHUK – FRIDAY, 5 AUGUST 2022, 15:18

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, is meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of Turkey, on 5 August in the Russian city of Sochi. Ramzan Kadyrov, the Head of the Chechen Republic, has also arrived as a member of the Russian delegation.

Source: Radio Svoboda (Liberty); TASS; Vy slushaly mayak on Telegram

Details: Both sides have already arrived at the Black Sea resort.

The main topics on the agenda are expected to be ending the war in Ukraine and the prospects for a Turkish offensive in Syria.

The face-to-face meeting between Erdoğan and Putin is planned to begin at 15:00. After that, talks between the delegations will take place.

Putin and Erdoğan’s press conference was reportedly cancelled due to the Turkish leader’s schedule, but Russian organisers got the meeting room ready anyway in case the presidents change their minds.

Background:

On 26 July it was announced that Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan would meet Russian president Vladimir Putin on 5 August to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president’s press secretary, said that Putin and Erdoğan were planning to discuss military and technical cooperation in Sochi.

