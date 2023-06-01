Putin builds luxurious homes for family around residence outside Moscow

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin

Putin reportedly lives and works in his Novo-Ogaryovo residence. It is fully equipped with all the amenities, including a swimming pool, sauna, various baths, and a gym. A secret railway line was even built to the residence in 2015, journalists said.

The land around Novo-Ogaryovo was bought through foreign offshore companies and later gifted to the dictator’s daughters, Maria and Katerina. However, nothing was registered to the women for privacy reasons.

For example, the land plots given to Katerina were re-registered to her husband, Kirill Shamalov, after their wedding.

Shamalov was in a relationship with the dictator’s youngest daughter, Katerina Tikhonova, from 2012 to 2016. During this time, he became the owner of two luxurious land plots with mansions, which had previously been registered to offshore companies.

These land plots are located just a 10-minute walk from the dictator’s Novo-Ogaryovo residence. Shamalov also purchased a huge land plot in the village of Znamenskoe, a 15-minute drive from the main building. The market value of all this real estate is estimated at more than RUB 6 billion ($74.1 million).

One of the two houses near Novo-Ogaryovo was probably never used by Shamalov and his wife. They handed over the power of attorney for the use of this property to the family of Lyudmila Putina, the dictator’s former wife and Katerina’s mother, the investigation says.

Journalists reiterated that the relationship between Kirill and Katerina deteriorated in 2016, when they broke up. After the divorce, Shamalov lost all real estate in the “tsar’s village.”

Putin’s friend, Arkady Rotenberg, registered JSC Coral in St. Petersburg, to which Shamalov transferred all three land plots and both houses, both in Novo-Ogaryovo and in Znamenskoe.

Shamalov was paid RUB 2.3 billion ($28.4 million), which is significantly less than the assets’ market value.

Read also: Moscow may have been attacked by Ukrainian drones, military expert suggests

There are also land plots with two houses in the Usovo-Plyus elite residential area, to the east of the dictator’s residence. They were purchased by Cypriot Ermira, which, according to Proekt journalists, is Putin’s personal “wallet.”

Putin’s eldest daughter Maria will settle there after marriage. The land plots, however, remain in the ownership of offshore companies for security reasons.

Moscow reportedly experienced a drone attack early on May 30.

According to Russian media, one drone struck the upper floors of a residential building at 98 Profsoyuznaya Street, leading to damage to its facade and windows.

Read also: NATO chief Stoltenberg backs Ukraine's right to self-defense following Moscow drone attack

A second drone was reported to have hit a 24-story residential building on Atlasova Street in Novaya Moskva.

A third was reported to have hit a building on Leninsky Prospekt.

Russian Telegram channel Baza reported that over a dozen drones were downed in Moscow Oblast, primarily in the districts of Istrinsky, Krasnogorsky, and Odintsovsky.

Commenting on the May 30 drone strike, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the President’s Office, said that the drones “want to return to their creators” but denied that Ukraine was involved in the attacks on the Russian capital.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine