Putin calls Argentine leader with COVID despite Sputnik shot

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev, back to a camera, during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 5, 2021. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021 file photo, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez speaks during Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador's daily, morning news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City. Fernandez says he had an initial positive test for COVID-19, despite having been vaccinated in January. Fernandez sent a tweet late Friday, April 2, saying took a quick antigen test for the virus after feeling a headache and experiencing a fever of 37.3 Celsius (99.1 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)
1 / 2

Russia Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev, back to a camera, during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 5, 2021. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin on Monday called his Argentine counterpart, who has tested positive for COVID-19 despite receiving a Russian vaccine.

The Kremlin said in its readout of the call that Argentine President Alberto Fernández told Putin that he only had minor symptoms thanks to receiving the Sputnik V vaccine. Fernández thanked Russia for offering assistance in fighting the coronavirus and expressed interest in getting additional supplies of the Russian vaccine, according to the Kremlin statement.

Putin congratulated Fernández, who turned 62 on Friday, on his birthday and wished him a quick recovery.

In a tweet Saturday, Fernández said he had a headache and was experiencing a fever of 37.3 Celsius (99.1 Fahrenheit). He said he otherwise has slight symptoms, is isolating and is “physically well.”

The Argentine president received a dose of Sputnik V on Jan. 21 and a second dose a few days later.

The Russian Gamaleya Institute, which produced the vaccine, tweeted that it wished the president a quick recovery, and said the vaccine has a 91.6% rate of effectiveness against infection and 100% against critical cases.

More than 650,000 people in Argentina have received both scheduled shots of the vaccine and only about 1,000 of those have been found to be infected more than 14 days after the final dose, according to national health statistics.

None of the vaccines used against the new coronavirus completely eliminate infections, though they have been shown to sharply reduce the rate of infection and its severity.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Recommended Stories

  • 'Country living:' Blake Shelton wants to take seltzer country with new hard seltzer lemonade

    Blake Shelton may have a song dedicated to beer, but the artist is making a foray into hard seltzers.

  • Putin signs law that allows him to serve two more terms, potentially holding onto power until 2036

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law allowing him to potentially hold onto power until 2036, a move that formalizes constitutional changes endorsed in last year's popular vote.

  • Putin signs law that could keep him in Kremlin until 2036

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that could keep him in office in the Kremlin until 2036, the government said on Monday. Those changes were backed in a public vote last summer and could allow Putin, 68, to potentially remain in power until the age of 83. The law signed by Putin limits any future president to two terms in office, but resets his term count.

  • Palestinian leader heads to Germany for medical checkup

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas flew to Jordan by helicopter on Monday ahead of an official visit to Germany on which he will undergo a health exam, officials said. A Palestinian official said Abbas would undergo a “routine health check” in Germany. The official was not authorized to comment and so spoke on condition of anonymity.

  • Myanmar death toll mounts as crackdown on anti-coup protests intensifies

    The death toll in Myanmar continued to mount Saturday as security forces opened fired on anti-coup protesters amid the military's months-long crackdown on dissent. The big picture: More than 550 people, including 46 children have been killed since the Feb. 1 military coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group. Another 2,750 have been detained or sentenced. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOver 100 people were killed last Saturday in the bloodiest day since the coup. The latest: Security forces killed at least two people and injured seven others as they opened fire on protesters in Monywa, AP reported, citing local media and rights groups. Several people were taken into custody late Friday after speaking to CNN, per AP. Myanmar's military shut down all wireless internet services on Friday as it expanded its crackdown on media and communication services in the country, according to the Washington Post. The military crackdown has also intensified against ethnic minority groups in the country. Tens of thousands of people in areas controlled by the Karen ethnic group have been displaced since March 27, according to the Karen National Union, which has been fighting Myanmar's government for years, per AP. What they're saying: Dozens of international NGOs working in Myanmar released a statement Friday, calling for the "horrific acts of violence" to immediately stop. "We are deeply concerned by the dire humanitarian consequences of this crisis," the groups, including Oxfam International, Save the Children and World Vision, said."Obstacles to access vital health services for those injured, or persons with chronic disease, increase the risk of long term impairment, and represent a further challenge for Covid-19 response," the groups added. United Nations special envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told the UN Security Council Wednesday that "a bloodbath is imminent" in Myanmar and urged the council to act. Go deeper: State Department orders non-essential diplomats to leave MyanmarLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • WATCH: Raiders select CB Nnamdi Asomugha in 2003 NFL Draft

    WATCH: Raiders select CB Nnamdi Asomugha in 2003 NFL Draft

  • Gold futures end with a slight gain for the session

    Gold futures moved up on Monday to post a slight climb for the session, finding support from some weakness in the U.S. dollar, but strength in the U.S. stock market helped to limit the rise for the precious metal. June gold rose 40 cents, or 0.02%, to settle at $1,728.80 an ounce for the session.

  • Twitter mistakenly suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene, again

    U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was briefly suspended from Twitter Sunday in what the company said was an error — its second such mistake in three weeks. The Georgia Republican, who has in the past promoted violence against Democrats and conspiracy theories about QAnon and the 9/11 attacks, was unable to post to her account during the hours-long suspension. The suspension occurred after Greene tweeted about Easter and retweeted a post about abortion.

  • Education Through the Pandemic: From a Four-Fold Increase in F Grades in Connecticut to Expanding Mental Health Services For Colorado’s Students, 8 Ways States Are Confronting COVID-19

    This update on the COVID Slide collects and shares news updates from the district, state, and national levels as all stakeholders continue to work on developing safe, innovative plans to resume schooling and address learning loss. It’s an offshoot of the Collaborative for Student Success’ COVID Slide Quick Sheet newsletter, which you can sign up […]

  • Groups: Census privacy tool could hurt voting rights goals

    A new method being used for the first time by the U.S. Census Bureau to protect people's privacy in 2020 census data could hamper voting rights enforcement and make it harder for congressional and legislative districts to have equal populations, according to a report from two leading civil rights groups. In test data, the method known as “differential privacy” made smaller counties appear to have more people than they actually did at the expense of more populous counties. It also made counties appear more homogenous than they really are where clear majorities of people have a specific race or ethnic background, according to an analysis conducted by the civil rights groups.

  • British chocolatiers had a crap Easter, and Brexit’s to blame

    Easter means two things: celebrating a guy who escaped from a tomb and eating tons of chocolate. That seems like a recipe for success for chocolate magnates, but British chocolatiers had a hellish Easter season this year—and it’s all because of Brexit.

  • AP PHOTOS: Italy ballroom dancers twirl through lockdown

    While much of Italy is in a coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. The couples at the New Dancing Days hall are preparing for the Italian Championships in Rimini in July and as such are allowed to keep practicing, given that the government considers their activity in the national interest.

  • Jordan's king intervenes in royal drama involving prince

    Jordan's King Abdullah II has intervened in the case involving his outspoken half brother, who is accused of a plot to destabilize the kingdom, and the former heir to the throne has agreed to abide by the traditions of the family that rules the key Western ally, a palace statement said Monday. There was no independent word from Prince Hamzah himself, who in an audio recording released earlier said he would continue to defy government threats ordering him to stay at home and refrain from public statements. The palace said Abdullah asked his paternal uncle, Prince Hassan, to deal with Hamzah, and that the two have been in contact.

  • De Bruyne salutes Man City's title focus

    Kevin De Bruyne says Manchester City's focused approach has been key to the leaders' surge towards the Premier League title.

  • Lessons from NOLA Public Schools: How New Orleans Became a Leader in Opening Schools During COVID-19

    We have passed the one-year mark since we closed schools in New Orleans at the start of COVID-19. Prioritizing health and safety, we planned and prepared and proudly reopened our classrooms in September. We continued to follow the data and responded swiftly when we had to. For example, we closed schools briefly in January, when […]

  • Texas governor rejects first-pitch invite over MLB's All-Star snub

    Abbott told the Texas Rangers his decision was a response to baseball's move to pull its Midsummer Classic out of Georgia over the state's controversial voting restrictions.

  • Ghanaian authorities investigate after 60 dead dolphins appear

    Officials warn people not to eat the dolphins given that it is still unclear why they died.

  • Capitals re-assign 2018 first-round pick Alex Alexeyev to AHL's Hershey Bears

    Alexeyev had been playing in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League this season.

  • Stores in Greece open amid virus surge to help save economy

    Retail stores across most of Greece were allowed to reopen Monday despite an ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, as the country battles to emerge from deep recession. Stores in greater Athens opened for pickup services only but remain closed in Greece's second- and third-largest cities, Thessaloniki and Patras, because of fears of a more serious spike in infections. “Opening retail businesses ... will provide a decompression valve for our society and will help improve the implementation of (restrictive) measures,” government spokeswoman Aristoltelia Peloni said.

  • Derek Chauvin trial live: Doctor believed lack of oxygen 'likely' caused Floyd's death; Police chief Medaria Arradondo testifies

    Testimony resumed Monday morning. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo took the witness stand. Latest updates from day 6.