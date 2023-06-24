Putin calls Lukashenko in morning

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has called the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, on the morning of 24 June.

Source: Belarusian state media outlet Belta with reference to Lukashenko's press service

Quote from press service: "The President of Russia called the President of Belarus this morning, and a telephone conversation took place. Vladimir Putin informed his Belarusian counterpart about the situation in Russia."

Background:

On the evening of 23 June, Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the regular Russian army had launched a missile strike on the Wagnerites’ rear camps. Prigozhin claimed that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Rostov, where he personally conducted an operation to wipe out the mercenaries.

Prigozhin's 25,000 mercenaries are allegedly going to "restore justice". At the same time, he asked not to call it a "military coup". Prigozhin added that Shoigu had fled Rostov like a coward and "this creature will be stopped". The Russian Defence Ministry called the information a provocation.

Photos and videos of armoured vehicles on the streets of the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don are being posted on Russian social media following Prigozhin’s statement about a de facto declaration of war against the Russian army. Checkpoints have been set up at entrances to Moscow.

Prigozhin claimed that his mercenaries had shot down four Russian army helicopters.

On the morning of 24 June, the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don was surrounded by tanks and people in uniforms, although at the moment, it is not known whether these were Russian army personnel or mercenaries from the Wagner PMC.

In an emergency address, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is "fighting for survival" and that they are trying to "organise a rebellion" in the country.

On 24 June, the mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobianin, announced that a counter-terrorism operation (CTO) had been introduced in the capital.

