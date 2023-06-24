Putin calls Lukashenko in morning

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has called the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, on the morning of 24 June.

Source: Belarusian state media outlet Belta with reference to Lukashenko's press service

Quote from press service: "The President of Russia called the President of Belarus this morning, and a telephone conversation took place. Vladimir Putin informed his Belarusian counterpart about the situation in Russia."

Background:

  • On the evening of 23 June, Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the regular Russian army had launched a missile strike on the Wagnerites’ rear camps. Prigozhin claimed that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Rostov, where he personally conducted an operation to wipe out the mercenaries.

  • Prigozhin's 25,000 mercenaries are allegedly going to "restore justice". At the same time, he asked not to call it a "military coup". Prigozhin added that Shoigu had fled Rostov like a coward and "this creature will be stopped". The Russian Defence Ministry called the information a provocation.

  • Photos and videos of armoured vehicles on the streets of the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don are being posted on Russian social media following Prigozhin’s statement about a de facto declaration of war against the Russian army. Checkpoints have been set up at entrances to Moscow.

  • Prigozhin claimed that his mercenaries had shot down four Russian army helicopters.

  • On the morning of 24 June, the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don was surrounded by tanks and people in uniforms, although at the moment, it is not known whether these were Russian army personnel or mercenaries from the Wagner PMC.

  • In an emergency address, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is "fighting for survival" and that they are trying to "organise a rebellion" in the country.

  • On 24 June, the mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobianin, announced that a counter-terrorism operation (CTO) had been introduced in the capital.

