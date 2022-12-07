Putin calls nuclear weapons a tool of deterrence in Ukraine

7
E. EDUARDO CASTILLO and JAMEY KEATEN
·4 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed the annexation of Ukrainian territories as a major achievement and said his country’s nuclear weapons serve as a tool of deterrence in the war that the Kremlin calls a “special military operation.”

Speaking with members of the presidential Human Rights Council, Putin described the land gains as “a significant result for Russia,” noting that the “Sea of Azov has become Russia’s internal sea.” He added that “Peter the Great fought to get access to the Sea of Azov.”

Russia seized broad swaths of southern Ukraine in the opening days of its invasion of Ukraine and captured the key Sea of Azov port of Mariupol in May after a nearly three-month siege. In late September, Putin illegally annexed four regions of Ukraine: Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south, and Donetsk and Luhansk in the east.

Asked by a member of the Human Rights Council to pledge that Russia would not be the first to use nuclear weapons, Putin demurred, saying Russia would not be able to use nuclear weapons at all if it agreed not to use them first and then cames under a nuclear strike.

“If it doesn’t use it first under any circumstances, it means that it won’t be the second to use it either, because the possibility of using it in case of a nuclear strike on our territory will be sharply limited,” Putin said.

Putin, who has repeatedly said that Russia was ready to use “all available means” to protect its territory, including the annexed areas of Ukraine, rejected Western criticism that those statements amounted to nuclear saber-rattling.

“We haven’t gone mad. We are fully aware of what nuclear weapons are,” Putin said. “We have them, and they are more advanced and state-of-the-art than what any other nuclear power have.”

The Russian leader said reminders of his country's nuclear arsenal were "not a factor provoking an escalation of conflicts, but a factor of deterrence.”

His claim more than two months ago that the annexed regions belonged to Russia came after the Russian military lost ground to a Ukrainian counteroffensive and followed hastily staged “referendums” that were rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies as a sham.

In his televised remarks Wednesday, the Russian leader didn't address the setbacks or Moscow's stalled offensive to cement control over the seized regions.

Last month, Russian troops withdrew from a large part of the Kherson region, including the regional capital, and Ukrainian forces reclaimed the area on the west bank of the Dnieper River. In response to recent attacks that struck air force bases deep inside Russia, Russian officials are working to strengthen defensive positions near the country's border with Ukraine.

In Russia’s Kursk region, the governor posted photographs of new concrete anti-tank barriers — known as “dragon’s teeth” — being set up in open fields. Anti-tank barriers also were being expanded in the neighboring Russian region of Belgorod, while officials said local “self-defense units” were being organized.

Two strategic Russian air bases more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) from the Ukraine border were struck Monday in drone attacks. Moscow blamed Ukraine for the strikes, and said modified Soviet-era reconnaissance drones were used to deliver the explosives.

Ukraine typically does not claim responsibility for high-profile attacks.

Moscow responded to the base attacks by unleashing a wave of strikes on Ukrainian territory, using artillery, multiple rocket launchers, missiles, tanks and mortars to fire at residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, compounding damage already done to the power supply network.

Private Ukrainian power utility Ukrenergo said temperatures in eastern areas where it was carrying out emergency repairs had dropped to as low as minus 17 degrees Celsius (near zero degrees Fahrenheit).

Defending the power grid has emerged as a major factor of the nine-month war in Ukraine as Russia responds to losses in territory captured in the east with infrastructure attacks.

During the long meeting with the Russian Human Rights Council, Putin discussed the mobilization of 300,000 reservists that he ordered in September to beef up troops fighting in Ukraine, Putin said that so far only about 150,000 of them have been deployed to combat zones and the rest were still undergoing training elsewhere.

Addressing media allegations that the Kremlin could be preparing another wave of mobilization, Putin denied having such plans.

“In the current conditions, it makes no sense to talk about any additional mobilization efforts,” he said. “There is no need for the Defense Ministry and the country to do that.”

Putin vowed that Russia would press its goals in Ukraine, that “we will consistently fight for our interests.” “We will protect ourselves using all means available,” he said.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Russia news latest: Putin rules out second mobilisation but admits war in Ukraine could be 'long process'

    Vladimir Putin has warned that the risk of nuclear war is "rising" and that Russia has the most "advanced weapons".

  • Janusz Walus: Killer of South African anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani freed

    Janusz Walus was stabbed last week by another inmate, delaying his release in South Africa.

  • Ukraine’s allies are letting Russia off the hook

    A price cap on Russian oil is supposed to starve the warring nation of desperately needed revenue. But so far that's not happening.

  • Duke Energy: All equipment damaged in NC shooting now fixed

    Duke Energy said Wednesday that it has completed repairs on substation equipment damaged when it was shot up and that it expects power to be fully restored by the evening. The company said that Moore County customers will gradually get power back throughout the day as it finishes testing and completes restoration safely.

  • Iraqi activist jailed over tweet 'insulting' Iran-backed militia force

    Haidar al-Zaidi denied writing the tweet about the Iran-backed PMF's late deputy commander.

  • Putin says Russia may be fighting in Ukraine for a long time

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that his army could be fighting in Ukraine for a long time, but he saw "no sense" in mobilising additional soldiers at this point. "As for the duration of the special military operation, well, of course, this can be a long process," Putin said, using his preferred term for Russia's invasion, begun in February. In a televised meeting of his Human Rights Council that was dominated by the war, Putin said Russians would "defend ourselves with all the means at our disposal", asserting that Russia was seen in the West as "a second-class country that has no right to exist at all".

  • Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

    Sputnik via ReutersRussia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed.Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.The evacuation plan, according to Gallyamov, got underway back in the spring, when it was unofficially dubbed “Noah’s Ark.”“As

  • CMPD officer charged with DWI after being found in patrol car along I-277, chief says

    A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer was arrested and charged with DWI while he was in a patrol car, the chief confirmed.

  • Russia continues to attack Ukraine's infrastructure

    As Russia launches a fresh barrage of missile attacks primarily targeting civilian infrastructure, the Russian Defense Ministry is accusing Ukraine of committing a pair of drone strikes on Russian air bases on Monday. Ukraine has not confirmed the attacks, but its long-range drone program is now coming into focus.

  • Russia's Shoigu says Ukraine committing 'nuclear terrorism' over Zaporizhzhia

    Shoigu said Russian forces were taking "all measures" to ensure the safety of the power plant, Europe's largest, in the face of what he called "nuclear terrorism" from Kyiv. Ukraine denies shelling the facility, which has been under the control of Russian forces since the first days of the war, and has accused Russia of firing on it.

  • Russia: we can agree with U.S. on need for peace in Ukraine but no talks for now

    Both U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have said they are open to diplomacy on Ukraine, but a meeting between the two leaders has not been organised and neither side agrees on the conditions for talks. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview on Monday that the conflict in Ukraine, now in its 10th month, would almost certainly end with diplomacy and negotiations, and that "just and durable peace" was needed.

  • Russia faces economic pain and isolation in 2023

    STORY: Russia faces more economic pain and isolation in 2023.Despite U.S. intelligence warnings, many European and Ukrainian officials didn't believe Russia would invade. Their logic: it would irrational of President Vladimir Putin and far too much for his army to bite off.Nonetheless, Putin incensed by what he saw as Ukraine's westwards pivot, ordered his quote “special military operation.”Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended geopolitics.NATO expansion was the very thing Putin opposed – now the alliance is poised to add Finland and Sweden.Previously Ukraine struggled to get the West interested in its conflict with Russia, but it’s now receiving unimaginable international support. The U.S. is providing the lion's share of the financial and military aid required to keep Ukraine in the fight.Meanwhile harsh sanctions are shrinking Russia’s role as one of the world's big energy and commodity producers.Even a temporary ceasefire is looking hard to achieve. Ukraine insists Russia must withdraw from all its territory, including Crimea, before any peace talks happen. Russia can expect more Western attempts at isolation in 2023 – including of Putin personally.Iran, North Korea and Belarus remain staunch supporters. And China and India are buying heavily discounted Russian oil. But Beijing hasn't been as publicly supportive as expected. Moscow will also have to manage its sanctions-hit economy - while potentially slashing funding for services.And - economic stability is linked to political stability. Sources told Reuters in October, that Putin's grip on power could also loosen quickly if defeat in Ukraine looms.

  • Russia says Ukraine drones hit air bases, as it fires heavy barrage of missiles

    The unprecedented attack in Russia threatened a major escalation of the nine-month war because it hit an airfield housing bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

  • 18-year-old Pittsburgh student accused of hitting counselor

    An 18-year-old female student is facing charges of aggravated assault for allegedly hitting a counselor at Oliver Citywide Academy on Tuesday, according to Pittsburgh Public School officials.

  • People are calling Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' trailer misleading over footage showing crowds of paparazzi that appears to be from unrelated events

    Meghan and Prince Harry's Netflix trailers include a photo of photographers at a "Harry Potter" premiere in 2011, an event neither of them attended.

  • Dave & Buster's stock slides after mixed earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Dave & Buster's earnings as well as the brand's pivot toward young adults.

  • Emboldened athletes push back on old-school coaching methods

    Some of Geoff Bond’s rowers loved and appreciated his demanding style. In his wake, a debate now rages in college sports and athletics at every level: What constitutes bullying, and what is merely good, hard-nosed coaching that aims to get the most out of young adult athletes?

  • Stunning Celebrity Christmas Trees! Kyle Richards, Kim Kardashian and More Stars Show Off Their Evergreens

    On Monday, Alexia Umansky shared a clip of her mom, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, cozying up by their Christmas tree on her Instagram Story. The glowing tree was decked out with an array of red ornaments and poinsettia-like decor. In a video on Instagram, the oldest Jonas Brothers&nbsp;member shared sweet photos of his daughters, Valentina and Alena, decorating their family's Christmas tree on Saturday.

  • China blasts US report, reiterates ‘no first use’ nuke policy

    The Pentagon last week released an annual China security report.

  • Shouldn't Arizona cut off growth to save water? Why that's the wrong question to ask

    The debate over Arizona growth is growing too polarized and oversimplified. If we want to solve water challenges, we need more folks in the middle.