Putin calls Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘war’ for first time in public

“Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war,” he told journalists on Dec. 22.

“We have been and will continue to strive for this.”

Since March, Russia has been initiating criminal cases against those people who refer to the invasion of Ukraine as a “war.”

Nikita Yuferev, a municipal legislator from St. Petersburg, wrote on Twitter that the prosecutor’s office and Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs should open a criminal case against Putin over “fake information about the army.”

“Several thousand people have already been convicted for such words about the war,” he tweeted.

“I’ve sent a motion to the authorities to prosecute Putin for spreading fake information about the army.”

