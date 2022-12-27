Putin calls schoolgirl from Zaporizhzhia, asking her to send him cucumbers
Russian propagandist media have stated that Vladimir Putin, the President of Russian Federation, called an 8-year-old girl from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and asked to send him cucumbers, which the girl’s family grows on territory occupied by Russia.
Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti
Quote: "Did you have tea? Bagels? Biscuits. Delicious? Well, thank God. Say hello to Mum and Dad. Will you send me... I know you grow cucumbers and tomatoes there. Will you send cucumbers? Yes. I will wait for New Year's gifts. Okay?"
Details: It is unclear whether Putin actually called the child from the occupied territory. Russian media claim that Oleksandra Tytarenko, who "dreams of visiting Ded Moroz [a figure akin to Father Christmas who traditionally brings children gifts on New Year's Eve] and visiting Crimea", spoke with him. The president of Russia allegedly chose her card from the "Wishing Tree".
̲ , 8- , ' . pic.twitter.com/WdfWTAbisE
— ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) December 27, 2022
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!