Putin calls schoolgirl from Zaporizhzhia, asking her to send him cucumbers

Russian propagandist media have stated that Vladimir Putin, the President of Russian Federation, called an 8-year-old girl from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and asked to send him cucumbers, which the girl’s family grows on territory occupied by Russia.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "Did you have tea? Bagels? Biscuits. Delicious? Well, thank God. Say hello to Mum and Dad. Will you send me... I know you grow cucumbers and tomatoes there. Will you send cucumbers? Yes. I will wait for New Year's gifts. Okay?"

Details: It is unclear whether Putin actually called the child from the occupied territory. Russian media claim that Oleksandra Tytarenko, who "dreams of visiting Ded Moroz [a figure akin to Father Christmas who traditionally brings children gifts on New Year's Eve] and visiting Crimea", spoke with him. The president of Russia allegedly chose her card from the "Wishing Tree".

