Putin calls Security Council so he cannot be present at concert "to support" Donbas

STANISLAV POHORILOV – FRIDAY, 23 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:23

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the President of Russia, reported that Vladimir Putin would hold an operative meeting with permanent members of the Security Council of Russia on Friday, 23 September.

Source: RIA Novosti, Russian Kremlin-aligned information agency

Quote: "In the afternoon, he (Putin) is planning to hold an operative meeting with permanent members of the Security Council".

Details: Peskov added that this very day, Putin would not be able to visit a concert "in support of" Donbas since he would be busy in the Kremlin.

Later, it was revealed that Putin decided to discuss the issue of patriotic education at the operative meeting with the members of the Security Council of Russia.

Background:

On the morning of 21 September, Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, announced partial mobilisation.

On the same evening, Russians went to protest rallies. According to early reports, at least 1,176 people were detained during these demonstrations.

On 21 September, Russians tried to burn down the city administration building in the city of Togliatti of Samara Oblast.

Since the beginning of partial mobilisation in Russia, there have been at least five arson attempts in military registration and enlistment offices. Fires in administrative buildings also became more frequent.

