Putin calls Security Council so he cannot be present at concert "to support" Donbas

21
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

STANISLAV POHORILOV – FRIDAY, 23 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:23

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the President of Russia, reported that Vladimir Putin would hold an operative meeting with permanent members of the Security Council of Russia on Friday, 23 September.

Source:  RIA Novosti, Russian Kremlin-aligned information agency

Quote: "In the afternoon, he (Putin) is planning to hold an operative meeting with permanent members of the Security Council".

Details: Peskov added that this very day, Putin would not be able to visit a concert "in support of" Donbas since he would be busy in the Kremlin.

Later, it was revealed that Putin decided to discuss the issue of patriotic education at the operative meeting with the members of the Security Council of Russia.

Background:

