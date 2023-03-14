Putin calls speculation about Ukrainian involvement in Nord Stream explosion "nonsense"

1
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called Western media reports about the involvement of Ukrainian activists in the Nord Stream explosions "complete nonsense".

Source: Russian Interfax, citing an interview with Putin on the Rossiya-1 TV channel

Details: Putin commented on Western media reports that "Ukrainian activists" may have been involved in blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines as follows.

Quote: "I am sure that this is complete nonsense. An explosion of this kind, of such power, at such a depth, can only be carried out by specialists, and supported by all the power of the state, which possesses certain technologies.

Moreover, the terrorist attack was obviously carried out at state level, because no amateurs could carry out such an action."

More details: According to the president of the aggressor country, the US may have had an interest in blowing up the gas pipeline. Putin believes that the US is interested in "supplying volumes of its own, in particular liquefied natural gas, even if it is much more expensive, 25-30% more, than Russian gas".

Background:

  • On 7 March, The New York Times published an article citing sources and intelligence data that seem to indicate that non-governmental groups, which could include Russians and Ukrainians, were behind the explosion at the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

  • Moreover, according to German media, the investigation in Germany has identified a vessel that was used to sabotage the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines in autumn 2022 and believes that it is somehow connected to Ukraine.

  • Mykhailo Podoliak, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said that Ukraine was not involved in the explosions and had no information about any pro-Ukrainian agents who could have been.

  • Germany and the US urged the public to wait for the official results of the investigation before discussing who may have been involved in the sabotage.

  • At the same time, Putin's administration called articles about the "Ukrainian footprint" in the Nord Stream explosion "a coordinated info dump".

  • The President’s Office stated that Ukraine had no motive to sabotage the Nord Stream pipeline near the shores of Denmark and Sweden, whereas Russia did have a clear motive.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Recommended Stories

  • Putin ally says U.S., UK sowing deception over Nord Stream blasts

    One of President Vladimir Putin's top allies said on Monday that the United States and Britain were sowing deceptions that a pro-Ukrainian group blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines on the bed of the Baltic Sea last year. Last week the New York Times reported that intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials suggested that a pro-Ukraine group - likely comprised of Ukrainians or Russians - attacked the pipelines in September. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev cast doubt on that report, questioning if such a group would have the capability to carry out such a daring act of sabotage on Russia's most important energy corridors to Europe.

  • North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, Seoul says

    North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles Tuesday, Seoul said, Pyongyang's second launch in days and the first since South Korea and the United States began their largest joint military drills in five years.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the military had "detected two short-range ballistic missiles" fired between 7:41 am (2241 GMT) and 7:51 am, and which flew some 620 kilometers (385 miles).

  • Putin rejects theory about Ukrainian role in pipeline blasts

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday dismissed allegations that Ukrainians could be behind the blasts that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last year, and insisted the U.S. was to blame. Putin spoke after The New York Times, The Washington Post and German media published stories last week citing unidentified U.S. and other officials as saying there was evidence Ukraine, or at least Ukrainians, may have been responsible. The Ukrainian government has denied involvement.

  • Bob Junior: Lion who was 'king' of the Serengeti killed by rivals

    Three younger lions killed Bob Junior in a battle for dominance, wildlife officials say.

  • Storm Freddy: Malawi declares state of disaster as nearly 200 killed

    More than 40 children are among the dead as rescue workers use shovels to find people buried in mud.

  • Family of man who died in Savannah Police custody sues for $12 million. Here's what to know.

    At a press conference, the family of William Zachary Harvey announced that they are filing suit in federal court.

  • Scottish court won't understand Kenyan culture - tea firm

    James Finlay Kenya Ltd is being sued in Scotland by 2,000 Kenyan farm workers over working conditions.

  • US Urges Turkey to Allow NATO Expansion As Officials Set to Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan urged Turkey to ratify the membership bids of Sweden and Finland into NATO as pressure builds on two remaining holdouts to approve the expansion of the military alliance. Most Read from BloombergUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black Sea‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBilli

  • Joey Meneses' two home run game

    Joey Meneses belts a two-run home run and a three-run home run, driving in five runs against Team USA

  • Ohio Supreme Court to review block of near-ban on abortion

    The Ohio Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to review a county judge’s order that is blocking enforcement of the state's near-ban on abortions, and to consider whether the clinics challenging the law have legal standing to do so. In its split decision, the court, however, denied Republican Attorney General Dave Yost's request to launch its own review of the right to an abortion under the Ohio Constitution, leaving those arguments to play out in lower court. Yost appealed Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins’ order to the state’s high court in January, after a failed effort to get it overturned by the First District Court of Appeals.

  • Syrian president Assad arrives in Moscow, set to meet Putin

    Syrian President Bashar Assad arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, where he is scheduled to meet top ally Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia is a main backer of Assad and has a broad presence in Syria, where a 12-year uprising-turned-civil war has killed nearly half a million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war population. Moscow has played a pivotal role in fighting back armed opposition groups trying to topple Assad’s government through its military support, and has also aggressively backed Damascus against opponents at the United Nations.

  • Likelihood Finland joins NATO before Sweden has increased, Swedish PM says

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday that the likelihood that Finland joins the NATO military alliance before Sweden had increased, though Swedish membership was only a matter of time. Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO last year but have faced objections from Turkey, which says the two countries harbour members of what it considers terrorist groups. Ankara has been clear it has greater objections to Sweden's accession than Finland's, and Kristersson said Turkey's position in that regard still remained, meaning the two Nordic countries might not join together as they prefer.

  • How South Korea avoided a national lockdown

    On a cold, rainy Monday in January 2020, South Korean commuters in Seoul’s main station hurried as normal to and from train platforms, crossing the packed concourse oblivious to the coming crisis that would engulf their country and the world.

  • Why Mike Brown enjoys viral NSFW sprint video from Kings training camp

    Kings coach Mike Brown sat down with NBC Sports California's Kyle Draper to discuss his sprint from training camp that was caught on video and went viral.

  • Xi Jinping to speak with Zelenskyy after meeting Putin in Moscow: report

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy may speak next week with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time since the Russian invasion, following Xi's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

  • Putin to hold talks with Syria's Assad on Wednesday: Kremlin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad in Moscow on Wednesday, the Kremlin said, as relations between Middle East states undergo a realignment.Syria's war led to strained relations between Damascus and Ankara, which has long supported rebel groups opposed to Assad. 

  • U.S. Presidential hopeful says helping Ukraine defend against Russian aggression ‘not in U.S. interests’

    Florida Governor and Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis said yesterday that helping Ukraine against the brutal war of aggression launched by Russia “isn’t a vital American national strategic interest,” Fox News reported on March 13.

  • Why is your exciting new fling afraid of commitment? They may be a 'flashpanner.'

    Do you know someone who enjoys the honeymoon phase of relationships, only to jump ship when things become "too serious"? They may be flashpanning you.

  • Taiwan says it hopes to bring back soldier who went to China

    Taiwan's defence minister said on Tuesday that the government is investigating the disappearance of a soldier serving on an offshore island who has been found in China, and vowed to bring him back. Taiwan's government rejects those claims.

  • Kal Penn previews interview with Biden, discusses guest-hosting "The Daily Show"

    Actor and author Kal Penn joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss guest-hosting "The Daily Show" and his interview with President Biden.