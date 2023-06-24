Putin calls Wagner uprising a ‘betrayal’ and a ‘stab in the back,’ vows to defend Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday vowed to defend his country against an armed rebellion led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the mercenary group Wagner, calling the uprising a “betrayal” and a “stab in the back.”

Prigozhin, a once-close ally of Putin, said in a video shared on social media Saturday his forces had seized several military facilities in the city of Rostov-on-Don after crossing from Ukraine.

In a series of video and audio messages shared on social media, the Wagner warlord said his private army of mercenaries — who received praise from Putin just a month ago for the capturing of the Ukranian eastern city of Bakhmut — said the group faced no resistance at checkpoints and they were “moving forward and will go until the end.”

According to Britain’s Ministry of Defense, Wagner appears to have taken control of the military headquarters in the strategic southern Russia city, about 660 miles south of Moscow.

On Saturday, Putin said those involved in the operation, which he called “treason,” would have to face the consequences.

“All those who prepared the rebellion will suffer inevitable punishment,” Putin said in a video address. “The armed forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders.”

Prigozhin said his actions come from his love for his country.

“Regarding the betrayal of the motherland, the president was deeply mistaken. We are patriots of our homeland,” he said on his Telegram channel.

“We do not want the country to live on in corruption, deceit and bureaucracy,” he added, rebuking Putin’s calls for the mercenaries to turn themselves in.

Prigozhin, 62, leads an estimated 50,000 fighters in his powerful paramilitary organization.

U.S. officials estimate the group is made up of 10,000 contractors and 40,000 fighters who were recruited from prisons and promised freedom to fight alongside Russian forces in the ongoing conflict.

