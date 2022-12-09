Putin calls war against Ukraine "complex" and brandishes nuclear weapons

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has asserted that the process of negotiation with Ukraine would not be simple and might take "some" time.

Source: State-owned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "As to the duration of the special military operation [as Russian propaganda calls the war against Ukraine – ed.] – I mean the process of settlement of the conflict – the special military operation is going the way it should; everything is stable, there are no issues or problems concerning the matter…

The process of conflict settlement with Ukraine will probably not be simple and might take some time, but one way or another, all the participants in this process will have to accept the reality unfolding here, in the real world."

Details: The Russian dictator claimed that there was no need for a second wave of mobilisation.

He also talked about Russia’s nuclear weapons.

Putin claimed that Russia has been training its nuclear forces on a regular basis and informing [its foreign partners] accordingly, "as stipulated by treaties with the US".

The Russian leader also said that Russia would respond to any missile strike on its territory by firing "hundreds of missiles" on its enemy.

Quote: "After the missile strike warning system gets a signal about the missile attack, hundreds of our missiles will be launched in the air from our side; it’s impossible to stop them. But it will be a retaliatory [strike], after all.

That means that enemy warheads will inevitably land on the territory of the Russian Federation. They will land anyway.

However, nothing will be left of the enemy because it’s impossible to intercept hundreds of missiles. And that is a deterrent - a serious one."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





