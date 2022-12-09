Putin calls war against Ukraine "complex" and brandishes nuclear weapons

13
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has asserted that the process of negotiation with Ukraine would not be simple and might take "some" time.

Source: State-owned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "As to the duration of the special military operation [as Russian propaganda calls the war against Ukraine – ed.] – I mean the process of settlement of the conflict – the special military operation is going the way it should; everything is stable, there are no issues or problems concerning the matter…

The process of conflict settlement with Ukraine will probably not be simple and might take some time, but one way or another, all the participants in this process will have to accept the reality unfolding here, in the real world."

Details: The Russian dictator claimed that there was no need for a second wave of mobilisation.

He also talked about Russia’s nuclear weapons.

Putin claimed that Russia has been training its nuclear forces on a regular basis and informing [its foreign partners] accordingly, "as stipulated by treaties with the US".

The Russian leader also said that Russia would respond to any missile strike on its territory by firing "hundreds of missiles" on its enemy.

Quote: "After the missile strike warning system gets a signal about the missile attack, hundreds of our missiles will be launched in the air from our side; it’s impossible to stop them. But it will be a retaliatory [strike], after all.

That means that enemy warheads will inevitably land on the territory of the Russian Federation. They will land anyway.

However, nothing will be left of the enemy because it’s impossible to intercept hundreds of missiles. And that is a deterrent - a serious one."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Recommended Stories

  • Putin on provisions of the occupying army: Cannot trust anyone but me

    Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that when it comes to concerns over the provisions of the Russian army, no one can be trusted but him. Source: Putin in a press conference of a Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) summit in Bishkek Details: A journalist pointed out that "conflicting information on the provision of the Russian army" has been received by the media and volunteers.

  • Medvedev to create "radical" party in Russia National Resistance Center of Ukraine

    The National Resistance Center of Ukraine reports that Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, plans to create a "radical analogue" of Vladimir Putin's United Russia party in Russia.

  • Prisoner Swap for Griner Was Biden's Second, But White House Says They Must Remain Rare

    A prisoner exchange for Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine in poor health, marked an opening in the administration's approach to such negotiations.

  • Putin says West's desire for global dominance increases conflict risks

    "The potential for conflict in the world is growing and this is a direct consequence of the attempts by Western elites to preserve their political, financial, military and ideological dominance by any means," Putin said. The Russian leader was speaking in a video message to a summit of defence ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and a group of ex-Soviet countries that was published by the Kremlin. "They deliberately multiply chaos and aggravate the international situation," Putin said.

  • Putin says loss of trust in West will make future Ukraine talks harder

    President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia's near-total loss of trust in the West would make an eventual settlement over Ukraine much harder to reach, although contacts between Russian and U.S. intelligence services were at least continuing. Since suffering a series of battlefield reverses, Putin has increasingly cast his more than nine-month-old invasion of Ukraine as a fight to defend Russia against an aggressive "collective West". At a news conference in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, Putin bemoaned the failure to implement the Minsk agreements - ceasefire and constitutional reform deals between Kyiv and Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine brokered in 2014 and 2015 by Russia, France and Germany, at the outset of the conflict with Ukraine.

  • Occupiers claim to have repaired bridge to Arabat Spit

    Volodymyr Saldo, the Russian-appointed proxy head of the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, has claimed that the Russians have already repaired the road bridge to the Arabat Spit near Henichesk. Source: Saldo on Telegram Quote: "The government and construction workers have completed their task.

  • Chechen leaders nephew comes to south of Ukraine to be "supervisor"

    Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov has sent his nephew Khasan Ibragimov to the occupied part of Ukraine's south in order to control Russian-appointed "heads" and rob territories. Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram; Centre for Investigative Reporting Quote: "New Gauleiters [a term that referred to German governors of territories occupied by the Nazis in World War II - ed.

  • Don’t Count on a Santa Rally. Here’s What the Stock Market Is Saying.

    The expected Santa Claus rally started around Halloween, potentially leaving little room for more gains the rest of December. Santa Claus dropped off gifts early this year—before Halloween, in fact—raising questions if there are any left unopened for the market before the New Year. Market strategists don’t expect to see the trend soon reverse, essentially dashing hopes of a Santa Claus rally.

  • The hottest U.S. jobs market in years is cooling off — but it’s still glowing red

    The best labor market for workers in decades is starting to fray around the edges --- but not fast enough for a Federal Reserve bent on vanquishing high inflation.

  • Japan's Takeda secures EU nod for its dengue vaccine

    LONDON (Reuters) -A dengue vaccine developed by Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co was authorised for use in the European Union on Thursday, making it the second approved inoculation against the mosquito-borne disease that causes millions of infections annually. The vaccine, branded QDENGA, is authorized for use in those aged 4 and older to prevent any of the four so-called serotypes of dengue. Between 20,000 and 25,000 people, mostly children, die each year from the virus, according to the World Health Organization.

  • A third of New Zealand’s Navy ships are docked over lack of crew

    The 279-foot offshore patrol vessel HMNZS Wellington is now the third ship to enter a period of idleness.

  • ATM at Art Basel Miami goes viral: Why would someone keep $9.5 million in a bank account?

    The ATM was created to expose people's 'wealth-flaunting impulses' by showing everyone how much money someone has in the bank.

  • Pilot program for F-35 maintainers ends with little fanfare

    “Ultimately, the [Lightning Technician Program] concept did not meet the needs of the Air Force enterprise,” the service said.

  • Finland hopes for Turkish support for NATO bid soon, considers arms exports

    Finland's defence minister Antti Kaikkonen said the sooner Turkey ratifies its NATO membership bid the better and it would consider granting arms export permits to Turkey on a case by case basis. In an interview with Reuters after meeting his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar in Ankara, Kaikkonen said he could not foresee a timetable for Turkey's ratification of his country's NATO membership application.

  • NATO Membership for Sweden and Finland on Track, Officials Say

    The Northern European nations’ foreign ministers met in Washington with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and all three voiced optimism that Turkey and Hungary, the final two NATO members that haven’t ratified the new members, would do so soon.

  • Mortgage bonds are cheap but ‘no one is buying,’ says BofA Global

    About 90% of investors surveyed by BofA Global in November said mortgage bonds with government backing are undervalued, but most still aren't buyers.

  • Putin explains why he is destroying Ukrainian energy system: it is revenge

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has admitted that Russia is destroying Ukrainian energy facilities and leaving millions of Ukrainians without communications (electricity, heating, and water) because Ukraine had allegedly blown up the Crimean Bridge.

  • JPMorgan Delivers Tonic for Clients Fretting Over Peak Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s clients have grown increasingly anxious over a dreadful scenario for financial assets should the Federal Reserve hike interest rates to 6.5% next year. Strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou’s response: There’s no need to panic. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Banker

  • Russia has ‘stopped threatening to use nuclear weapons,’ Olaf Scholz says as Putin again threatens to use them

    US accuses Russia of ‘irresponsible’, ‘loose talk’ of nuclear weapons

  • Ukrainian Nobel Peace Prize winner calls for war crimes tribunal for Putin and Russian military leaders

    A Ukrainian human rights activist set to receive the Nobel Peace Prize next week says world leaders must create a special international tribunal to place Russian President Vladimir Putin and large numbers of his military on trial for war crimes.