Putin cancels annual press conference for the first time in 10 years

The annual big press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planned this year, as Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s Press Secretary, said.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS, quoting Peskov

Details: However, given the cancelled press conference, Putin can talk to his personal propagandists, the Kremlin pool.

In November, the media reported that the press conference was not prepared.

One of the reasons for the cancellation, as the media reported, was the ‘situation at the contact line.

Background: Since 2012, the final press conference of the President of Russia has been held in December.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!