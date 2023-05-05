Putin cancels his official May 9 reception in Kremlin for veterans for fourth time

Vladimir Putin on May 9 in Moscow, 2022

No reasons for the cancellation were provided.

Read also: Russia using drone strike on Kremlin to cancel May 9 parades, conceal poor state of military

Read also: Why the Kremlin may have staged a false flag drone attack on itself — ISW

Putin traditionally meets with veterans in the Kremlin on this day, gives a speech and presents awards.

However, the last ceremony was held in 2019. The reception wasn’t held in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was not held last year either.

Russian authorities earlier cancelled May 9 Victory Day parades in at least 21 cities where they were held last year, including the cities of the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine