Putin carries poop case when he travels outside Moscow to hide possible health problems: Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Aitken
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Sergey Lavrov
    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian politician and Foreign Minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin carries a suitcase filled with his own excrement and urine out of fear it might reveal too much information about his health should it fall into the wrong hands, according to reports.

"Putin fears the possibility of any information about his health getting into the hands of foreign intelligence services," Rebekah Koffler, president of Doctrine & Strategy Consulting and a former DIA intelligence officer, told Fox News Digital.

"He wants to project the image that he will be ruling Russia indefinitely in order to deter any chaos associated with a change of power."

A report from Paris Match via the Moscow Times reveals Putin has a special aide from the Federal Guard Service who handles the suitcase, which contains his fecal matter and urine collected during his trips, and returns it to Moscow.

UKRAINE RUNNING OUT OF AMMUNITION, INTELLIGENCE OFFICIAL SAYS

Koffler explained that Putin likely fears anyone using the excrement as evidence of some kind of weakness in the Russian president’s health.

"While there is much speculation about Putin’s having a terminal illness, the intelligence about his health is inconclusive," Koffler said. "Short of a terminal illness, Putin will likely be Russia’s president at least through 2024 and possibly through 2036, given that his popularity has skyrocketed after the invasion of Ukraine."

Putin has an 81% approval rating despite scattered protests since the start of the invasion of Ukraine.

Reports of Putin’s health have circulated since before the invasion began, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov just last week denying that the Russian president was seriously ill.

RUSSIA CLAIMS UPPER HAND IN EASTERN UKRAINE, BUT ANALYSTS SUGGEST PROGRESS ‘COSTLY,’ POWER ‘DECLINING’

"You know, President Putin appears in public every day. You can see him on the screens, read his speeches, listen to his speeches," Lavrov said. "I don’t think sane people can discern any sort of symptom of disease in this man."

A recent recording reportedly revealed a Kremlin-aligned Russian oligarch saying Putin was seriously ill with blood cancer.

Reports prior to the invasion suggested Putin remained isolated to avoid showing signs of poor health. Critics pointed to his extended periods of isolation as a cause for questionable judgment leading up to and during the invasion of Ukraine.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • North Korean leader reaffirms arms buildup in party meeting

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un doubled down on his arms buildup in the face of what he described as an aggravating security environment as he concluded a major political conference that came as U.S. and South Korean officials say North Korea is pressing ahead with preparations for another nuclear test that could be imminent. Kim’s comments published by North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency on Saturday didn’t include any direct criticism of the United States or rival South Korea amid a prolonged deadlock in nuclear diplomacy during the three days of discussions that wrapped up Friday. The plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee also reviewed key state affairs, including efforts to slow a COVID-19 outbreak the North first acknowledged last month and progress in economic goals Kim is desperate to keep alive amid strengthened virus restrictions.

  • Malaysian short film 'Plastik' imagines a world where plastic pollution continues unchecked

    A Malaysian short film produced for World Environmental Day shares the horrifying normalization of plastic pollution. The short film, “Plastik,” was developed by The MeshMinds Foundation and produced by Studio Birthplace, in partnership with the United Nations Environment Program's SEA circular project. It was released on June 3 to promote environmentalism and make sure less plastic is wasted.

  • New tick diseases are emerging across the US and around the world — fueled by climate change — but doctors say they're difficult to diagnose

    As technology advances, scientists are able to identify more viruses and bacteria that may be transmitted by ticks.

  • Real Madrid, Barcelona to meet in Las Vegas during US tour

    Real Madrid and Barcelona will meet in an exhibition July 23 in Las Vegas in just the second edition of the El Clásico rivalry on U.S. soil. The Spanish superpowers will visit Allegiant Stadium, the 2-year-old home of the NFL’s Raiders just off the Las Vegas Strip, as part of a summer tour also featuring Juventus and Mexican powers Chivas and Club América across five U.S. cities. Barcelona and Juventus will meet at Dallas' Cotton Bowl Stadium on July 26, while UEFA Champions League winners Real will face Juventus at the famed Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on July 30.

  • NASA launches study of UFOs despite 'reputational risk'

    NASA is launching a study of UFOs as part of a new push toward high-risk, high-impact science. The space agency announced Thursday that it’s setting up an independent team to see how much information is publicly available on the matter and how much more is needed to understand the unexplained sightings. NASA’s science mission chief, Thomas Zurbuchen acknowledged the traditional scientific community may see NASA as “kind of selling out” by venturing into the controversial topic, but he strongly disagrees.

  • England's Southgate says playing in near-empty stadium is 'embarrassing'

    Gareth Southgate said on Friday it is an "embarrassment" that his England side have to face Italy in front of a tiny crowd at Molineux this weekend as punishment for fan violence at the Euro 2020 final.

  • Former Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji worked out with the Thunder in pre-draft visit

    Ochai Agbaji is projected to be a lottery pick.

  • The Car Chip Supply Shortage Is Getting Contentious

    There’s plenty of disagreement about where we are and what to expect next…

  • U.S. household wealth drops for first time in 2 years

    Household net worth edged down to $149.3 trillion from a record $149.8 trillion at the end of last year, the Fed's quarterly snapshot of the national balance sheet showed. It was the first decline in household wealth since the first quarter of 2020, when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic shook financial markets and caused a short but deep recession. Still, the report showed household balance sheets overall remained healthy through the first three months of the year - some $32.5 trillion above pre-pandemic levels - and looked likely to continue to support strength in consumer spending in the face of high inflation.

  • Air Force regrets egrets, calls on civilians to help

    The U.S. Air Force is asking for help from Wichita Falls residents in tracking down an enemy.

  • Has your power gone out and come back quickly? Here’s why that might have happened.

    Duke Energy’s Charlotte Distribution Control Center is the home of new technology designed to make power outages as short-lived as possible.

  • Meet the amateur fighters who started their own battalion to defeat Russia

    The Carpathian Sich is a volunteer battalion that has been fighting in Ukraine since late February. About half the members come from other countries, and there are about 700 volunteers spread across the country. The battalion is not a part of the Ukrainian military, but most volunteers say they have at least some military experience.

  • The White House is offering another round of free COVID tests. How to get them in Charlotte

    Charlotte households can now order a third round of free COVID-19 tests from the federal government.

  • 'It's a game of inches': How Jayda Coleman's epic catches paved way for OU softball title

    Jayda Coleman made a pair of spectacular catches in the WCWS and a fan had the best seat in the stadium.

  • Celtics injury update: Boston’s Robert Williams III, Warriors’ Stephen Curry both felt good at practice

    Two key players for Game 4 sound like they'll be ready to take the court and make an impact in Friday's Finals contest.

  • Pakistan probes Hindu temple's desecration as India protests

    Pakistan's foreign ministry on Friday said authorities were trying to trace and arrest suspects who this week desecrated a Hindu temple located at a home in the country's port city of Karachi, drawing condemnation from India. Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson at India's External Affairs Ministry, expressed concern on Thursday over the vandalization of the temple, saying it was “another act in the systematic persecution of religious minorities" in Pakistan.

  • European Parliament votes in support of granting Ukraine EU member candidate status

    The European Parliament has voted in support of the resolution to grant Ukraine a status of the country-candidate to join the European Union, German broadcaster DW reported on June 8.

  • Amazon pulls out of IPL cricket streaming rights bidding

    Amazon won't be bidding for the five-year IPL media rights, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, a surprising last-minute move that leaves the much anticipated prized auction largely to Disney and Reliance. The e-commerce giant was one of several tech giants that had been preparing to participate in the Sunday auction, which will grant the cricket media rights for the year 2023 through 2027. Amazon, which has deployed about $6.5 billion in its India business and operates Prime Video streaming service, has relayed to the BCCI, the cricket board overseeing the Indian Premier League tourney, that it won't be participating in the bid, the person said, requesting anonymity as the details are private.

  • Wisconsin health officials monitor Oconto County residents exposed to visitor's monkeypox, say public risk is 'low'

    So far, there are no confirmed cases of monkeypox among Wisconsin residents, according to the Department of Health Services.

  • Japan vows bigger security role in region to tackle threats

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced plans on Friday to boost his country's diplomatic and security role in the Asia Pacific to tackle what he described as growing threats in the region amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Kishida said Japan will consider acquiring a preemptive strike capability in response to an increasingly assertive China, North Korea and now Russia — a controversial plan that critics say would violate Japan’s war-renouncing Constitution. “Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow,” Kishida said in a keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, an Asian security forum.