Putin ‘to celebrate New Year in bunker east of Urals together with Kabayeva’

“A major flu outbreak has hit the Kremlin and could force Russian President Vladimir Putin into isolation in a bunker,” writes NDTV, referring to Metro.

The news came a day after it was officially announced that Putin would not be holding his annual wrap-up press conference this year.

Since Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov gave no reason for the break in tradition, several media outlets are claiming that it has to do with health issues Russian dictator is facing.

“After Russia launched its offensive against Ukraine in February this year, there has been a renewed focus on Mr Putin’s health,” NDTV said.

The Russian propaganda news agency TASS reported that the H1N1 flu strain will hit Russia hard this year, quoting Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova.

“Yes, this year, flu came to stay. The most unpleasant thing in this situation that it is precisely the flu variant which causes the most serious damage to health,” Popova said in an interview with the Russia-1 TV channel.

“This is the flu A virus (H1N1) of the pandemic year of 2009. In 2009, it emerged for the first time as a type of flu with high spread potential and triggered the 2009-2020 pandemic.”

According to Metro, Russian officials are keeping their leader away from people in the wake of the spread of this disease. It also added that Putin is expected to cancel his address to the Upper House of Russian Parliament as many officials are affected by flu.

The General SVR Telegram channel, supposedly written by an anonymous source high up in Russia’s SVR or Foreign Intelligence Service, which frequently posts updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, claimed that Russian dictator will spend the New Year in a bunker in east of the Ural Mountains with his rumored girlfriend Alina Kabayeva.

Peskov announced on Dec. 13 that Putin had canceled a major press conference for the first time in ten years.

Putin canceled his annual address to the Federal Assembly on Dec. 14.

