Putin to chair urgent Russian security council meeting

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin

“The President will hold an urgent meeting with Security Council’s sitting members, on Friday, in the afternoon or later…” said Peskov.

He did not elaborate on what will the meeting’s agenda look like.

The reason for recalling the parliament is kept similarly nebulous.

Some speculate that Putin intends to declare war on Ukraine and commence general mobilization, although other experts suggest it’s simply a part of Putin’s usual strategy of presenting himself as an unpredictable and dangerous world leader.

