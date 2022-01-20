Putin is challenging Ukraine's "right to exist," Blinken says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Lawler
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken put the stakes of a Russian invasion of Ukraine in stark terms on Thursday, saying Vladimir Putin's threat is a direct challenge to Ukraine's "right to exist" as an independent country and a democracy.

What he's saying: “There’s been a lot of speculation about President Putin’s true intentions, but we don’t actually have to guess. He’s told us, repeatedly. He’s laying the groundwork for an invasion because he doesn’t believe Ukraine is a sovereign nation," Blinken said during a speech in Berlin.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Driving the news: During his visit to Berlin — which included a meeting with top British, French and German diplomats — Blinken was shadowed by a remark President Biden made on Wednesday evening, that the U.S. and its allies would be unified in responding to a major Russian invasion but perhaps less so in the event of a "minor incursion."

Asked about Biden's remark in a press conference earlier Thursday, Blinken said the U.S. and its allies were working to develop a "coordinated response" to every possible scenario.

  • The consequences will be "massive" if Russia moves in, Blinken said alongside his German counterpart, but different partners have “different authorities” and thus there would be “a division of labor.”

  • Between the lines: European countries, in particular Germany, have close economic links to Russia and are more wary of some of the tools being floated in Washington — such as cutting Moscow off from a global financial transactions system or banning exports of certain key technologies to Russia.

In his speech, Blinken reiterated the concern that Moscow would manufacture "a provocation or incident" as a pretext to invade, and that an unchallenged Russian invasion "would drag us all back to a much more dangerous and unstable time."

  • "Once the principles of sovereignty and self-determination are thrown out, you revert to a world in which the rules we’ve shaped together over decades erode and then vanish," Blinken said.

The latest: Biden sought to clarify his "minor incursion" remark on Thursday, saying that if any "any assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion" and will trigger a "severe and coordinated economic response."

  • He also said Russia could employ "gray zone attacks" rather than sending in military units in uniform, and that the U.S. was prepared to respond to such scenarios.

What's next: Blinken will meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Friday in Geneva. A State Department official has said the fact that Lavrov sought a meeting indicated "diplomacy is not dead," but the administration has expressed little optimism about the outlook for an agreement to end the current crisis.

Go deeper: Ukraine tells senators post-invasion sanctions are no help

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken calls for 'global action' against Russia amid Ukraine tensions

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday appealed for global unity to push back on Russian military threats against Ukraine, saying Moscow seeks to destabilize a "post-Cold War Europe that is whole, free and at peace." The secretary's remarks come amid heightened fears in the U.S. and Europe that Russian President Vladimir Putin will launch an invasion against Ukraine. The Biden administration has undertaken a fervent diplomatic push to...

  • US says nuclear talks with Iran at 'decisive moment'

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that talks with Iran over its nuclear program are at a “decisive moment,” and warned that Washington and its allies may change tactics if a deal isn’t reached in the coming weeks. Blinken said that the longer Iran fails to comply with the 2015 Vienna accord — intended to rein in Tehran's nuclear program — the closer it would get to being able to build an atomic weapon. “We are indeed at a decisive moment,” Blinken told reporters in Berlin after meeting senior diplomats from Germany, France and Britain.

  • 'There are no minor incursions': Biden's candid Putin predictions criticized in Kyiv and beyond

    President Joe Biden’s suggestion that Russian President Vladimir Putin will invade Ukraine and the West’s response could be more muted for a “minor” incursion drew swift criticism from Washington to Kyiv,

  • Liberian church stampede kills 29 worshippers in Monrovia

    At least 29 people, including 11 children, die when robbers attack an open-air service, causing panic.

  • Sixers big man Andre Drummond addresses officiating from Wizards loss

    Philadelphia 76ers big man Andre Drummond addresses the officiating in a loss to the Washington Wizards.

  • Omicron is not that mild: 50,000 to 300,000 more US deaths projected by March: COVID-19 updates

    A federal website offering free COVID-19 at-home testing kits was operating at limited capacity Tuesday. Latest COVID-19 updates.

  • U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials accused of helping Russia

    The U.S. Treasury Department levied new sanctions Thursday against four Ukrainian officials, including two current members of parliament who administration officials say are part of a Russian influence effort to set the pretext for further invasion of Ukraine. According to Treasury, all four have been intimately involved in disinformation efforts by Russia’s federal security service, known as the FSB.

  • Biden cleans up comments about Russia invading Ukraine

    President Biden sought to clarify his suggestion that a "minor incursion" by Russia into Ukraine may not draw the same response as a large invasion, telling reporters Thursday that "Russia will pay a heavy price" if any troops cross the border.Why it matters: Some officials in Kyiv saw Biden's comments as inviting Russian aggression.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "I've been absolutely clear with President P

  • New bill to eliminate Florida’s prescribed burn program poses great harm to our state | Opinion

    A new bill from activists in the Florida Legislature would handicap Florida’s prescribed burning program, putting our state, our homes, and our people at great risk.

  • Harris to travel to Honduras for new president's inauguration

    Vice President Harris will lead the Biden administration's delegation to Honduras later this month for the inauguration of the country's new president, the White House announced Tuesday.Harris will travel to the Central American nation for the Jan. 27 inauguration of President-elect Xiomara Castro."The Vice President's visit will further the commitment she and President-elect Castro made during their December 10 phone call to deepen the...

  • An 'EV tipping point' is approaching, but that's not good news for Tesla: B. of A.

    With several electric vehicles coming to the market by legacy and new auto makers soon, analysts at B. of A. Securities expect that a "tipping point" for EVs will happen this year, although higher prices would remain a constraint. The year 2022 "marks the start of commercialization for electric vehicles ... with many of start-up EV automakers launching/ramping new product and many of the incumbent automakers also beginning their product launch onslaught," the analysts said in a note Wednesday. B

  • Bill to ban lessons making white students feel 'discomfort' advances in Florida Senate

    A Florida state Senate committee on Thursday advanced a bill that would prohibit making white people feel "discomfort" when taught or trained about past discrimination in public schools and private businesses.The bill, S.B. 148, would prevent school educators from teaching subjects that could make students feel responsible for historical wrongs based on their race, sex or national origin.In private businesses, training or employment practices...

  • Ocala motorcycle club ride ends in tragedy when 80-year-old rider dies in crash

    The FHP does not release names in its news releases. It did say the man who died Tuesday was 80, from Ocala, and involved in a motorcycle crash.

  • Chaplain at California women's federal prison charged with sexual abuse of inmate

    A chaplain at the women's federal prison in Dublin, Calif., is the fourth official at the facility to be charged with sexually abusing inmates.

  • A second suspect in Haiti president’s assassination extradited to the U.S.

    A key suspect in the murder investigation of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was arrested Wednesday by federal agents in Miami after being escorted back to the United States by federal agents.

  • With Russia poised to invade, many Ukrainians express doubts about the threat

    Leaders and analysts across Europe are increasingly anxious that the first full-blown military showdown on the Continent in three decades may soon erupt as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues amassing fighters and weapons on the periphery of Ukraine.

  • Blinken: Russian attack on Ukraine could be launched with 'very short notice'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said that a Russian attack on Ukraine could be launched on "very short notice," further expressing the urgency around fending off such invasion."We know that there are plans in place to increase that force even more on very short notice, and that gives President Putin the capacity, also on very short notice, to take further aggressive action against Ukraine," Blinken said in remarks at the U.S....

  • Study: Drug-resistant bacteria kill 1.2 million globally

    Antibiotic-resistant germs caused more than 1.2 million deaths globally in one year, according to new research that suggests that these “superbugs" have joined the ranks of the world's leading infectious disease killers. The World Health Organization has been citing a global estimate — several years old — that suggested at least 700,000 people die each year due to antimicrobial-resistant germs. Antimicrobial resistance happens when germs like bacteria and fungi gain the power to fight off the drugs that were designed to kill them.

  • Any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be disastrous, UK's Johnson says

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday warned Russia that any kind of incursion into Ukraine would be a disaster for the world, saying the London stood squarely behind the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden predicted on Wednesday that Russia will make a move on Ukraine, saying Russia would pay dearly for a full-scale invasion but suggesting there could be a lower cost for a "minor incursion."

  • Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get Trump documents

    In a rebuff to former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court is allowing the release of presidential documents sought by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The justices on Wednesday rejected a bid by Trump to withhold the documents from the committee until the issue is finally resolved by the courts. Trump's lawyers had hoped to prolong the court fight and keep the documents on hold.