Putin ‘channeling his inner Trump’ at Moscow rally, says Sean Hannity

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Martin Pengelly in New York
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

Vladimir Putin was “channeling his inner Trump” when he staged a huge rally in Moscow to trumpet his invasion of Ukraine, Sean Hannity said on Friday.

On a day when the Russian foreign minister praised Fox News for “trying to present some alternative point of view”, and amid controversy over Fox News hosts and guests repeating Russian disinformation, Hannity also mocked Joe Biden and read out a Kremlin statement attacking the US president.

Related: Russian foreign minister praises Fox News coverage of war in Ukraine

First, on his his radio show, Hannity said: “It looks like Vladimir Putin is channeling his inner Donald Trump. He had a what looked like, it almost looked like the big house in Michigan – their football stadium I think holds 110,000 people.”

The Putin rally was staged in the Luzhniki Stadium, which holds 81,000 and which hosted the 2018 World Cup final.

As the Guardian reported, Putin spoke from a stage featuring slogans such as “For a world without Nazism” and “For our president”, and told “a large flag-waving crowd” Russia “hasn’t seen unity like this in a long time”.

Trump has repeatedly praised Putin for being “smart” regarding Ukraine, though he has also condemned the invasion.

Hannity is an ardent supporter of the former president with close knowledge of Trump’s rallies, having appeared at one in Missouri in 2018. That earned him a reprimand from his employer, as did his endorsement of Trump in a campaign video in 2016. In the 2020 campaign, Hannity reportedly wrote Trump a campaign ad.

On his primetime show on Fox News on Friday night, Hannity said the Moscow rally was Putin’s “best attempt to look like Donald Trump”.

He also called Putin a “murderous thug” whose invasion of Ukraine, he said, was turning out to be a “humiliating disaster”.

But he also attacked Biden.

Referring to technical problems at the Moscow rally, Hannity said: “Vladimir Putin can’t get through speech without screwing that up – kind of like Joe Biden.

“Anyway, according to reports, the stadium was filled with thousands of government workers who were required to attend. Unlike a Trump rally, anyone in Russia voices opposition to Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine they are thrown in jail.

“Vladimir Putin is not in a good place. And right now the world is facing an extremely dangerous and critical tipping point. And what happens in Russia and Ukraine will have reverberations all over the world. But guess what? Our fearless leader Joe Biden, he’s taken another weekend and Delaware ice cream, a lot of nap time.”

Figures including the Utah senator and former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney have strongly criticised the airing on Fox News of Russian talking points and outright conspiracy theories.

On his show on Friday night, Hannity read a statement which was issued by Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, after Biden called Putin a war criminal.

“Given such irritability from Mr Biden,” Hannity read, “his fatigue and sometimes forgetfulness … fatigue that leads to aggressive statements, we will not make harsh assessments, so as not to cause more aggression.”

Earlier this week, Hannity came under fire for saying Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, was “begging Joe Biden for help” but the US president was too “weak” and “frail” to properly come to his aid.

Hannity did not mention that Trump was impeached for withholding military aid to Ukraine, in an attempt to extract dirt on opponents including Biden.

Recommended Stories

  • The American Freedom Tour with Trump is under way in Broward. Here’s what’s happening now.

    Former President Donald Trump headlines The American Freedom Tour, a full-day, ticketed event promoted to conservative insiders and Trump supporters on Saturday.

  • Volusia resident from Ukraine shares fears during interfaith prayer vigil in Deltona

    During a prayer vigil in support of Ukraine hosted by Deltona, attendees heard from a woman whose mother and brother are still in the besieged country.

  • Loser.com redirects to Putin's Wikipedia page

    Loser.com found its next target in recent weeks as it now redirects to Russian President Vladimir Putin's Wikipedia page.It is unclear when the site began redirecting to Putin's page, but it was likely after Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February.The website has become popular over the years as owner Brian Connelly has used it since 1995 to troll celebrities and politicians alike. Previous targets of Loser.com include artist Kanye West,...

  • FBI: Accused wanted 'tyrant' Michigan governor tied up on table

    Adam Fox, a key figure in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, told an undercover FBI agent that he wanted to restrain Whitmer on a table, then pose for a photo, according to a secret recording. The audio was played for jurors on Thursday.

  • Russians enter International Space Station wearing Ukrainian colours

    It appeared to be a message of solidarity with Ukraine after Russia invaded it.

  • German TV station hires Ukrainian anchor to host news show

    German broadcaster RTL has hired a Ukrainian presenter to host a daily news show for others who have fled their homeland after the Russian invasion. The commercial broadcaster said Karolina Ashion will present a 10-minute Ukrainian-language news program Mondays to Fridays addressed to the almost 200,000 people who have already arrived in Germany from Ukraine in the past month. “We want to reach the people who are fleeing right now, who have to leave their home country, who may not speak English, and that’s why we are making a news offer in Ukrainian," said Malte Baumberger, the project manager for RTL's "Ukraine Update” program.

  • Pete Davidson got Kim Kardashian’s name branded on his chest. The body modification is becoming more popular, says expert.

    Caitlin Cartwright says branding "is absolutely safe as long as it is with an experienced, professional artist."

  • Nearly 60 years ago, Ukraine was a target for the US military. I was there

    In 1963, I was an Air Force captain assigned to Incirlik AB. Our mission was nuclear strikes against Soviet targets across the Black Sea in Ukraine.

  • Inside a Ukraine town's bloody David vs. Goliath battle to repel Russia

    Ukraine's outgunned defenders know if Russian troops get past Voznesensk, they will march on to Odesa. "This is where we stopped them," the town's mayor tells CBS News.

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit a broken bridge in Florida Saturday. Here’s why

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will join South Florida Democrats Saturday in Delray Beach to promote President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law as the party seeks to highlight policy wins ahead of a difficult midterm election.

  • This week in Bidenomics: The Russian war damage may be maxing out

    A month in, Russia's barbaric war in Ukraine hasn't damaged global markets nearly as much as feared.

  • Here are the eight Republicans who voted against ending normal trade relations with Russia

    Eight Republicans voted against legislation to revoke normal trade relations with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in a Thursday vote.The eight were on the other end of a lopsided 424-8 vote to punish Moscow with the removal of normal trade relations. The legislation would raise tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus, which has backed Moscow's bombardment of Ukraine. It would also give President Biden power to impose even stricter taxes...

  • U.S. House backs removal of 'most-favored' trade status for Russia, Belarus

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly backed legislation on Thursday to remove "most favored nation" trade status for Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine, paving the way for higher tariffs on imports from the countries. The Democratic-controlled House voted 424-8 in favor of removing Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) status, the latest congressional effort to put economic pressure on Moscow. To become law, the measure must also pass the Senate.

  • Ukraine's leader warns war will cost Russia for generations

    Ukraine's president said Russia is trying to starve his country's cities into submission but warned Saturday that continuing the invasion would exact a toll on Russia for “generations." The remarks came after Moscow held a mass rally in support of its bogged-down forces. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Kremlin in an overnight video address of deliberately creating “a humanitarian catastrophe ” and appealed again for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with him to prevent more bloodshed.

  • Trump Campaign Owes $300,000 in Legal Fees After Another Failed NDA Case

    Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has been ordered to pay more than $300,000 in legal fees and expenses to a former employee who the campaign’s lawyers said had violated the terms of a nondisclosure agreement when she accused Trump of forcibly kissing her in 2016. The award, the culmination of an arbitration claim that was dismissed in November, represents the latest instance of Trump’s failure to use a nondisclosure agreement successfully against an ex-worker. The resolution of the claim, wh

  • Meet the army of volunteers who are beating Putin's censorship by sending texts about the Ukraine war to Russian strangers

    Four people told Insider that using 1920.in to send texts and WhatsApps to Russian numbers is a way to circumvent Vladimir Putin's censorship.

  • Starbucks Highlights Why China Is Vital to Its Success

    Over the years, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has grown to become an iconic global brand. It expands Starbucks' market opportunity, allows a longer runway for growth, and has an additional benefit of expanding profit margins. Let's look at why China is a big part of Starbucks' success.

  • Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich's luxury private jet is among 100 planes grounded by US authorities over apparent export violations

    Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich's Gulfstream private jet was among the 100 planes "effectively grounded" by the US Friday.

  • Pressure mounts on Koch Industries to halt business in Russia

    While hundreds of companies have paused operations, three Koch subsidiaries are still operating in the country A sign advertising Koch Industries is seen in Boston in 2019. Photograph: Charles Krupa/AP Pressure is mounting on Koch Industries, the conglomerate run by the rightwing billionaire Charles Koch, to pull out of Russia after it was revealed it was continuing to do business in Russia through three wholly-owned subsidiaries. Hundreds of companies including Coca-Cola, KPMG, McDonald’s, Netf

  • Top U.S. House Republican slams party hardliner over Zelenskiy 'thug' comment

    The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Friday that Republican Representative Madison Cawthorn was wrong to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a "thug" during a meeting with his North Carolina constituents. But Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who hopes to become House speaker next year if Republicans retake the majority, said he was still backing Cawthorn in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Cawthorn, a 26-year-old hard-line conservative and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, is one of several Republicans who have come under fire since Russia's invasion of Ukraine for comments seen as supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin or attacking Ukraine.