‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

A Russian oligarch with close ties to Vladimir Putin who has been accused of financing the Internet Research Agency (IRA) demanded the FBI remove him from its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, claiming: “Fraudsters are fraudulently trying to accuse me, a squeaky clean person, of fraud.”

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a wealthy tycoon who became known as “Putin’s chef” for catering events held by the Kremlin, argued in a letter on Wednesday that the FBI reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to his arrest in connection with Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was in violation of international law.

In a letter his company shared to the social media network Vkontakte, Mr Prigozhin wrote: “The FBI must immediately cease offering a monetary award to the public for my capture and delivery to the United States as this violates several principles of human rights under international law.”

Mr Prigozhin was indicted three years ago for allegedly serving as the lead financier of the IRA, a Russian troll farm that US officials said has been used to “exacerbate political tensions and divisions in foreign countries” while meddling in Democratic elections around the world.

The FBI added Mr Prigozhin to its most wanted list in February, describing him as “primary funder” of the IRA and adding: “He allegedly oversaw and approved their political and electoral interference operations in the United States that included the purchase of American computer server space, the creation of hundreds of fictitious online personas and the use of stolen identities of persons from the United States.”

“These actions were allegedly taken to reach significant numbers of Americans for the purposes of interfering with the United States political system,” the announcement continued, “including the 2016 Presidential Election.”

Mr Prigozhin grew up in the Russian leader’s hometown, and later became a member of his inner circle after Mr Putin began dining at a floating restaurant he owned in St Petersburg in the 1990s, the BBC reported. Since then, the US Treasury Department has indicated Mr Prigozhin built “extensive business dealings” with the Russian defence ministry.

He has also been accused of funding interference operations throughout Africa, initially dismissing the indictment after he was included in sweeping charges against numerous Russian individuals and entities drawn up by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“Americans are very impressionable people; they see what they want to see,” he said at the time. “I’m not at all upset that I’m on this list. If they want to see the devil, let them see him.”

US companies are not allowed to conduct any business with Mr Prigozhin under the latest sanctions or service his fleet of private jets, yachts and “luxury assets”.