‘Putin’s Chef’ Humiliated by His Own Side After Bragging of Wagner Victory

Allison Quinn
Concord Press Service/Handout via Reuters
The Kremlin finally seems to be trying to take Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin down a notch after the businessman has spent months using his band of mercenaries and ex-convicts to steal the spotlight in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

A simmering feud between Prigozhin’s outfit and the regular Russian army spilled out into the open Wednesday, as Russia’s Defense Ministry publicly rebuffed claims made by “Putin’s chef” about a Wagner win in Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

In an announcement late Tuesday, Prigozhin gleefully claimed his men had taken control of a salt mine town that Russian forces are hoping to use as a stepping stone to gain control of the highly coveted city of Bakhmut, a Ukrainian stronghold for months.

“Wagner units have taken control of all the territory of Soledar,” Prigozhin said through his press service. “I want to emphasize that no units other than the Wagner fighters took part in the assault on Soledar,” he said.

While Ukrainian authorities denied Prigozhin’s claim and said battles were still underway in the town—and that the selfie the Wagner boss posted supposedly from Soledar was not even in Soledar—Russia’s two dueling armies devolved into their own war within a war.

Russia’s Defense Ministry shot down Prigozhin’s boast that his own men had single-handedly brought Putin a win, instead confirming Ukraine’s announcement that fighting was still underway in the town.

Moreover, defense officials suggested Russian airborne units and assault teams are leading the charge. The Defense Ministry made no mention of Wagner whatsoever.

The rebuff comes as praise for Prigozhin’s outfit hit a fever pitch among pro-Kremlin figures, and the notorious mercenary group threatened to outshine Putin’s regular soldiers on the battlefield.

Wagner Boss Thinks Military Brass Are Out to Get Him

“Why is Wagner so successful, more successful than even the Russian army?” pro-Kremlin political analyst Sergei Markov wrote on Telegram early Wednesday.

He went on to praise Prigozhin personally, calling him “very creative,” a “workaholic,” and someone who “comes up with bright, novel solutions.”

“Prigozhin’s criminal past is a plus now, because world politics is criminalized,” he said, calling Prigozhin and Wagner “a national treasure.”

Speculation about Prigozhin possibly vying for an official post in Russia’s government has mounted in recent months as his PR campaign for Wagner has gone into overdrive, with many wondering if he’s made it his personal mission to “win the damn war” for Putin so he could demand something in return.

Despite Prigozhin butting heads with top defense officials and government officials, the Kremlin has largely allowed him to do as he pleases—but they seem to have fired their first warning shot this week in a sign of things to come.

Putin’s appointment on Tuesday of a controversial colonel-general as the new ground forces chief was done “as a snub to Prigozhin,” a source close to Russia’s General Staff told the outlet iStories.

Both Prigozhin and his fellow hardliner Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov had publicly blamed Colonel-General Alexander Lapin for setbacks on the battlefield.

Lapin’s return, the source said, “is an answer [to Prigozhin] along the lines of ‘We don’t leave our own behind either.’”

  • Finland to consider sending battle tanks to Ukraine ‘if other countries do as well’

    Finland will consider transferring battle tanks to Ukraine if such a decision is made by other countries, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported on Jan. 10.

  • Estonia tells Russia to reduce number of diplomats in Tallinn

    Estonia has told Russia to reduce the number of diplomats at its embassy in Tallinn by February, the Baltic country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday. It said in a statement Russia should lower the number of diplomats to eight, which equals the number of Estonian diplomats in Moscow.

  • Missile debris found in field in Rostov Oblast

    Residents of the Ust-Donetsky district in Russia's Rostov Oblast have found debris from an unidentified missile in a field, with the scene of the discovery being put under guard. Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti; Donday local news outlet Details: As it turned out, it was the missile's jet engine booster that was found.

  • Ukraines Defence Forces explain when Kinburn Spit may be liberated

    The issue of control over the Kinburn Spit can be resolved only when Kherson Oblast is completely liberated, as the separate liberation of the spit is not advisable. Quote: Colonel Yevhen Yerin, Head of the joint press centre for Ukraine's Defence Forces on the Tavriia front, during the 24/7 national joint newscast Quote: "The enemy has more control over Kinburn Spit.

  • Battles Rage for Salt Mines Near Ukraine's Bakhmut

    Reports Russian forces had encircled Ukrainian forces and were in complete control of Soledar, a town near Bakhmut in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, were quickly rejected as “disinformation” by a journalist embedded with Ukrainian troops.A statement released by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of PMC Wagner, a private mercenary company with close ties to the Kremlin, said Wagner fighters had encircled Ukrainian forces and were engaged in battles in the middle of the town.Prigozhin’s claim came a day after the UK’s defense ministry warned that the town was close to falling under Russian control after they made tactical advances over the last four days.Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov, who had been embedded with Ukrainian troops in the area, dismissed the claim and said Ukraine’s forces had not been encircled.Earlier on Tuesday, Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, said the Russian military was repeatedly storming positions despite taking heavy losses.“The approaches to our positions are simply littered with the bodies of dead enemy fighters,” Maliar said, according to a Google translation of her statement.On Monday, Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Wagner had deployed its most capable fighters to the area and that Ukrainian forces were trying to deplete their numbers to limit the impact of their advances, according to Ukrainian media reports.This drone footage, captured over a mine in the center of Soledar, was released on Sunday, January 8, by Ukraine’s State Border Service (SBS). The SBS said the video was shot “the other day” by a drone operated by border guards who were helping Ukrainian tank operator’s direct their fire at Russian forces sheltering at the mine.Before the Russian invasion, 90-percent of salt in Ukraine was mined in Soledar by the state enterprise “Artemsil”, but due to the conflict, work at the mines was halted in April, according to the Donetsk regional government.. Credit: State Border Service of Ukraine via Storyful

  • Ukraines Armed Forces report Russian troops have not captured Soledar

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine state that the claims of the Russian military regarding the seizure of the city of Soledar are not true. Source: Serhii Chrevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment to Suspilne [Ukraine's public broadcaster - ed.

  • UK, Japan sign defense deal amid rising concern about China

    The leaders of Britain and Japan are signing a defense agreement on Wednesday that could see troops deployed to each others’ countries. The two countries are strengthening military ties amid growing concern about China’s increasing military assertiveness and designs toward Taiwan, which it considers a renegade province. The British government said the defense agreement “cements our commitment to the Indo-Pacific” region.

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • Occupiers whose service ended are not let back home at border

    Russian soldiers who were serving in Luhansk Oblast and whose term of service has ended are not allowed to go home at the border. Source: Luhansk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram Quote from Luhansk Oblast Military Administration: "Soldiers of the Russian Federation who have completed their term of service are not allowed to go home at the border.

  • The war in Ukraine could be decided this year, former US Army general says, warning of dire consequences if Russia faces defeat

    Russia "would use a nuclear weapon before it allowed its military to be defeated in the field," retired US Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Ryan told Insider.

  • Taiwan officer reveals details of rare interaction with NATO

    A Taiwan air force officer revealed details on Wednesday of a rare interaction between the island's military and NATO, describing how he had attended a six month academic programme with senior officials in Italy. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has no formal diplomatic relations with any NATO members, but has close defence ties with the United States, the island's main international source of arms and NATO's largest member state. Speaking to reporters on a trip to the Hsinchu air base in northern Taiwan, air force Lieutenant Colonel Wu Bong-yeng said he had attended a six month course at the NATO Defence College in Rome in 2021, returning to Taiwan in January last year.

  • Almost half of top foreign-policy experts think Russia will become a failed state or break up by 2033, according to a new survey

    A new survey by the Atlantic Council found that the majority of 167 experts surveyed think that Russia is heading for collapse amid the Ukraine war.

  • Zelenskiy says Ukraine must 'be ready' at Belarus border

    Ukraine must "be ready" at its border with Russian ally Belarus even though it sees only "powerful statements" coming from its neighbour, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday. Zelenskiy made his comments after visiting the Lviv region, where he discussed border protection and the security situation in northwestern Ukraine. Kyiv has warned that Russia may try to use Belarus to launch a new ground invasion of Ukraine from the north.

  • Democrats to McCarthy: George Santos a ‘direct threat to national security’

    Several House Democrats with military backgrounds warned on Tuesday that Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) poses a “direct threat to national security” and urged Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to block Santos from accessing sensitive information while in Congress. “Mr. Santos has exhibited, time and time again, that the American people cannot trust him, and the voters…

  • Russia borrows record $56bn in a month as sanctions batter Putin

    Russia's budget deficit widened to hit record levels in December as sanctions hit oil export revenues and Vladimir Putin was forced to spend more on his invasion of Ukraine.

  • Viral Chef Loses Brand Deal Following Resurfaced Tweets Spewing Hate Toward Black Women

    One popular chef on social media is working to do damage control after a series of old tweets resurfaced.

  • Biden says he was “surprised” by documents discovery: CBS News Flash Jan. 11, 2023

    President Biden says he was “surprised” documents marked classified were found at a former office. He said his attorneys "followed protocol" by reporting the discovery right away. The DOJ is investigating. Australian Cardinal George Pell whose conviction on child abuse charges was later overturned -- has died at 81 after hip surgery in Rome. And the Golden Globes were back on the airwaves – and "The Fabelmans" took home the award for best drama motion picture.

  • 'We have to be judicious': Top US senator backs sending long-range missiles to Ukraine

    The chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee supports sending advanced, long-range missiles to Ukraine.

  • Almost half of global strategists think Russia could become a failed state within the next 10 years

    Economic collapse and social upheaval could be in the cards for Russia and Putin by 2033.

  • A top Republican says Biden's proposals to make monthly student-loan payments cheaper are a 'backdoor' for his 'radical free college agenda'

    Rep. Virginia Foxx took aim at the Department of Education's new regulations, which would make income-driven repayment plan payments cheaper.