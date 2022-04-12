Putin, Gagarin and the great lie of Russian space supremacy

Cosmonaut yuri gagarin, Vladimir Putin's hero, during last minute checks of vostok i control systems before launch, 1961 - Sovfoto/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

In Moscow this past week, they’ve been busy cleaning a statue. While the bombs and missiles rained down on Ukraine, specialists have been hard at work scraping the bird droppings off one of the city’s biggest monuments, a 42.5-metre tower topped by a gigantic titanium effigy of one of Russia’s greatest heroes: Yuri Gagarin. Today, if the sun is shining, the titanium will glitter above the traffic in Gagarin Square as the nation pays tribute to the young Russian who paved the way to space exactly 61 years ago, when he was launched aboard a modified Soviet missile and orbited the Earth in just 106 minutes. And by doing so, critically, beat the Americans in the race to put the first human in space.

For today in Russia it’s Cosmonautics Day, a national day of celebration, as it has been ever since it was established by Soviet decree back in 1962, six months before the USSR’s then-leader Nikita Khrushchev nearly brought the world to nuclear armageddon in the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Now, as Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” again threatens the peace of the world, some Russians will once more be commemorating their beloved national icon. There are fun-filled themed events all over the country, from a week-long programme of activities at the Stalin-era Exhibition of Achievements of the National Economy in Moscow, to a “Yuri’s Night” festival in the Siberian coal-mining region of Kuzbass, complete with competitions, quizzes about Gagarin, model rocket launches and a gala concert in the Kuzbass Ice Palace on April 15 to be attended, according to the programme notes, by “numerous guests from Russian regions and friendly countries”. Britain, the US and the EU are not invited.

Just as Khrushchev did six decades ago, so Putin – eight years old when Gagarin flew into space – has long co-opted the Gagarin legend to serve his own political purposes. Like generations of Russian schoolchildren he would have been reared on a story that is powerfully identified with Russian might, glory and technological superiority over the West. In the US, as I discovered when I wrote my book Beyond: The Astonishing Story of the First Human to Leave Our Planet, Gagarin is barely remembered by those who weren’t alive at the time. First there means Neil Armstrong. But in Russia, Armstrong is definitively second-fiddle to Gagarin. Museums flourish like shrines in locations associated with his life, including seven of them in his home town of Gzhatsk, now itself called Gagarin.

All of which helps to explain why Putin made his own special pilgrimage last Cosmonautics Day to Gagarin’s landing site near Saratov, some 500 miles south of Moscow, to lay a bouquet of roses at yet another Gagarin monument on the flight’s keynote 60th anniversary. Notably accompanying him with his own bouquet was Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and one of Putin’s closest allies. Volodin was a central figure in the annexation of the Crimea to the Russian Federation in 2014 and is a vocal apologist of Russia’s latest invasion, describing it bluntly as a “peacekeeping” exercise. He has long been a target of EU sanctions, and since last month by the US and UK too. He was also one of the prime movers behind a substantial spend prettifying the Gagarin landing site, now grandly called the Yuri Gagarin Space Conquerors’ Park, as well as the enormous new Yuri Gagarin Airport at Saratov, an expensive prestige project which Putin officially visited a week after it opened in 2019.

Vladimir Putin makes sure he celebrates Cosmonautics Day each year - REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

The nexus of the iconic Gagarin image, complete with the Cyrillic letters “CCCP” for “USSR” on his space helmet, and the Russian president, who longs to rebuild that Union, is both meaningful and alarming. “We will always be proud that it is our country that paved the road to outer space,” Putin proclaimed on last year’s anniversary, before immediately going on to say: “In the 21st century, Russia must properly maintain its status as one of the world’s leading nuclear and space powers.” Thus are Gagarin’s triumph and Russian muscle joined in the president’s mind.

But behind all this is an irony that will no doubt be lost on that mind; Gagarin’s flight was never the epic of Soviet power it was always presented as being. It was, in fact, a very near disaster. Soviet space engineers took enormous risks to get a Russian into space in the nick of time to stop the Americans – who were just weeks behind – from getting there first. Several major systems were barely tested, or not tested at all, before Gagarin, undoubtedly a brave man, ended up having to test them for real. His rocket, a tactically useless intercontinental ballistic missile, was unhappily prone to blowing up and the only rescue procedure on hand if it did so on the launch pad was to catapult him 10 stories onto a steel net from which he was supposed to be lowered to safety in a bathtub. And that wasn’t the end of it. His radio hardly worked, his tape-recorder ran out half way round the planet because somebody had forgotten to put in enough tape, his re-entry into the atmosphere went haywire and he landed so far off course in a ploughed field that the only people to greet him were an old lady and her granddaughter, who both initially fled in terror.

Gagarin - TASS/AFP via Getty Images

None of this at the time was made public and much of it remained a state secret – not for years but in some cases for decades. The key was to look invulnerable, flaunt the power and to keep all inconvenient truths behind very closed doors. Even Gagarin, sent by Khrushchev as the Soviet Union’s most photogenic poster-boy on endless gruelling tours round the world, was expected to reiterate the lies. Wherever he went – which included a successful tea at Buckingham Palace with the Queen – he stuck like glue to the official line that absolutely everything about his mission was a total success and that he spent a large part of it, according to his official autobiography, thinking how his “Motherland is the finest in the world”.

The façade was everything. It had to be. The lie of Soviet invulnerability, of being ahead, was an essential tool of global power, only possible in an authoritarian, tightly-controlled police state. It was designed to impress – and, where necessary, scare – the West, as indeed it did. Yet at the same time it was an expression of something deeper within the Russian psyche: the strange, sometimes toxic, cocktail of pride, paranoia and a highly-developed national inferiority complex in Russia’s relationship with the West. Khrushchev himself loved to boast about the Soviet Union’s space triumphs, of which Gagarin’s was the greatest. But he was also green with envy about the state-of-the-art IBM cafeteria he encountered on a visit to the US, the like of which he’d never seen anywhere in the USSR (he was entirely baffled by the computers). And he was hugely upset when he wasn’t able to visit the fabled Disneyland and meet that archetype of capitalist America, Mickey Mouse.

Gagarin and Khrushchev - Sovfoto/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

So it was then; so it is now. Just as the presentation of Gagarin’s flight was thick with lies, so too are the botched realities that lie behind Russia’s vaunted power today: the tanks that break down, the convoys that run out of fuel, the logistical and tactical cock-ups, not to mention the killings of innocent civilians and moral anarchy. The names change, the fundamentals don’t. This Cosmonautics Day, the message will once again be all about Russian greatness, Russian know-how and the moment that nation awed the world. What won’t be aired at all those quizzes and bouquet-laying ceremonies is the truth behind that message, nor that the system that first decreed this day of celebration back in the dark days of the Cold war is, in its own, distinctive way, alive and well again.

Stephen Walker’s book, Beyond: The Astonishing Story of the First Human to Leave Our Planet and Journey into Space (Harper Collins) is out in paperback this week.