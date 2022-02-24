Putin has ‘chosen a premeditated war’ with military operation against Ukraine, Biden says

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has "chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

In a written statement, Biden condemned Russia’s announced military operation against Ukraine, calling it an “unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces.”

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way," he said. “The world will hold Russia accountable."

Putin announced Thursday local time that his nation will conduct military operations in eastern Ukraine, according to an NBC translation of the speech.

Putin made the announcement in an address to his nation just before dawn on Thursday in Moscow.

Earlier this week Putin formally recognized the independence of two Moscow-backed breakaway regions in the eastern part of the country and ordered troops into the area, attempting to frame it as a "peacekeeping” effort.

The move was condemned, and Biden announced new sanctions against Russia in response.

Biden said in the statement after Putin’s announcement said that he would be monitoring the situation.

He said he would meet with his G7 counterparts Thursday morning and then speak to the American people “to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia.”

"Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine," Biden said, referring to his wife.