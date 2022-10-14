Putin claims that 16,000 enlisted Russians already fight against Ukraine
ALONA MAZURENKO – FRIDAY, 14 OCTOBER 2022, 16:19
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed that 16,000 conscripted reservists are already "performing combat missions" on the territory of Ukraine.
Source: Putin, at a press conference in Astana, Kazakhstan on 14 October
Quote: "222,000 of the planned 300,000 have been conscripted; 33,000 of those enlisted are in military units, and 16,000 already perform combat missions."
Details: According to him, it is not surprising that death notices are already being issued to the families of those killed conscripts, just three weeks after Putin's announcement of mobilisation.
He stated that the initial training of the enlisted lasts for 5-10 days; then, they are trained in the=ir respective military units for 5 to 15 days, and after that the troops are sent to fight against Ukraine, so there is nothing surprising about the death of conscripted Russians in Ukraine.
The dictator explained the necessity for mobilisation with the fact that the contact line is 1,100 kilometres long, and "it is impossible to guard it only with contract soldiers."
Putin said that he did not regret the attack on Ukraine. He also stated that the Russian Federation allegedly did not threaten Ukrainian statehood.
Background:
On 21 September, Putin announced the partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation. People of Russia began to flee the country en masse. It was reported that in less than two weeks after the announcement of the "partial" mobilisation, an estimated 700,000 people left Russia.
British Intelligence assumed that Russia would have organisational difficulties in providing everything necessary for the training of those conscripted, these people could be sent to the front lines after minimal military training.
In response to the announcement of partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will crush all of the invaders, no matter how many there will be.
On 28 September, it became known that the first conscripted Russians had been sent to the war against Ukraine.
