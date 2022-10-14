Putin claims that 16,000 enlisted Russians already fight against Ukraine

ALONA MAZURENKO – FRIDAY, 14 OCTOBER 2022, 16:19

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed that 16,000 conscripted reservists are already "performing combat missions" on the territory of Ukraine.

Source: Putin, at a press conference in Astana, Kazakhstan on 14 October

Quote: "222,000 of the planned 300,000 have been conscripted; 33,000 of those enlisted are in military units, and 16,000 already perform combat missions."

Details: According to him, it is not surprising that death notices are already being issued to the families of those killed conscripts, just three weeks after Putin's announcement of mobilisation.

He stated that the initial training of the enlisted lasts for 5-10 days; then, they are trained in the=ir respective military units for 5 to 15 days, and after that the troops are sent to fight against Ukraine, so there is nothing surprising about the death of conscripted Russians in Ukraine.

The dictator explained the necessity for mobilisation with the fact that the contact line is 1,100 kilometres long, and "it is impossible to guard it only with contract soldiers."

Putin said that he did not regret the attack on Ukraine. He also stated that the Russian Federation allegedly did not threaten Ukrainian statehood.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!