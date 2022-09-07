Putin claims that he has acted "mirror-like" in the conflict with Ukraine

IRYNA BALACHUK — WEDNESDAY, 7 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:27

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the Russian Federation, in starting the war, simply mirrored the actions of Ukraine.

Source: [Russian propaganda outlet] RT, citing Putin's speech at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on 7 September

Quote from Putin: "After repeated attempts to resolve this issue peacefully, Russia decided to respond mirror-like, as our potential enemy took up arms."

Details: He added that he did it "deliberately", and all of Russia's actions "are aimed at helping people living in Donbas."

Putin is confident that "in the end, this will lead to the strengthening of the country [Russia - ed.], both internally and in terms of its foreign policy positions."

Background:

Russia attacked Ukraine on 24 February. Among the goals of the so-called "special operation", Putin named the mythical "denazification" and "demilitarisation" of Ukraine, which was allegedly going to attack Russia.

