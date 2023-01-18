4

Putin claims 'assured' victory in Ukraine will end conflict as war nears 1-year mark

Peter Aitken
·3 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin made sweeping claims during a recent press tour, including promises that the Russian military will end its operations in Ukraine – with victory.

"In fact, full-scale hostilities in the Donbas have not stopped since 2014, with the use of heavy equipment, artillery, tanks and aircraft. It all happened," Putin told veterans and residents in Saint Petersburg. "Everything we do today, including in a special military operation, is an attempt to stop this war. That is the meaning of our operation."

He claimed that victory in Ukraine would "protect our people who live there, in these territories."

"Russia has come to terms with this event, despite the fact that these are our historical territories. Nevertheless, we could not but react to what began to happen there," he noted, according to Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti.

US TRANSFERS MILITARY WEAPONS STOCKPILE FROM ISRAEL TO UKRAINE

At another event, during which he visited workers at the Obukhov Plant in Saint Petersburg, Putin announced that the "defense industry is now loaded," meaning the government can look at "granting a deferment to those who should be called up for military service," according to the Russian state-owned TASS news agency.

Putin Ukraine Russia presser
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting to mark the 80th anniversary of a breakthrough in the siege of Leningrad during World War II at the State Memorial Museum of the Defense and Siege of Leningrad in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Jan. 18, 2023.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"In terms of achieving the end result and the victory that is inevitable, there are several things. ... It is the unity and cohesion of the Russian and multinational Russian people, the courage and heroism of our fighters ... and of course the work of the military-industrial complex and factories like yours and people like you," Putin said. "Victory is assured, I have no doubt about it."

Rebekah Koffler, president of Doctrine and Strategy and a former DIA intelligence officer, told Fox News Digital that Putin is seeking to "sow confusion among Western analysts" with his rhetoric, with Russian headlines proudly touting that its officials "aim to end hostilities in Ukraine."

UKRAINE INTERIOR MINISTER, AT LEAST 13 OTHERS KILLED IN HELICOPTER CRASH NEAR KYIV: ‘PAIN IS UNSPEAKABLE’

"This is a typical disinformation operation by Russia, standard tradecraft," Koffler said. "In reality, Putin does not seek to end his war on Ukraine. What he really means is Russia will end hostilities in Ukraine on his terms, i.e., when a settlement is achieved with Ukraine and the West."

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine remain an item of keen interest as the conflict nears the one-year mark: Putin in December 2022 insisted that Russia was "ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions," but an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Putin "needs to come back to reality."

"Russia single-handedly attacked Ukraine and is killing citizens. There are no other 'countries, motives, geopolitics,'" Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted. "Russia doesn’t want negotiations, but tries to avoid responsibility."

RUSSIA TO EXPAND SIZE OF MILITARY TO 1.5 MILLION TROOPS, DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS

Koffler explained that for Russia, "acceptable solutions" would include the concession of the four annexed territories and the release on claims on Crimea.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[Putin] is beefing up his army to 1.5 million," Koffler said. "He is broadening the scope of the operation, turning it into an all-out war, not winding it down."

Putin ordered a brief ceasefire on Jan. 6, the date of Orthodox Christmas, at the urging of religious leader Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian church. The ceasefire lasted until Jan. 7, though reports indicated that Russia continued fighting at "routine levels" during the 24-hour period.

Fox News Digital’s Paul Best and Reuters contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin: Russian military-industrial might makes victory in Ukraine 'inevitable'

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia's powerful military-industrial complex was ramping up production and was one of the main reasons why his country would prevail in Ukraine. Speaking to workers at a factory in St Petersburg that makes air defence systems, Putin said overall military equipment output was rising even as demand for it was growing because of what he calls Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Putin claims his Ukraine invasion was aimed at ending a war that had been ‘raging’ since 2014

    Speaking at a meeting with veterans, Putin said Moscow had long sought to negotiate a settlement to the conflict in Ukraine's Donbas, an eastern industrial region where Russia-backed separatists have battled Ukrainian forces since 2014.

  • Putin gives orders to increase Russian army and strengthen its border with Finland

    Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, has given orders to increase the country's army to 1.5 million servicemen in the next three years, as well as to create an army corps and two military districts near the border with Finland.

  • Wagner chief 'frees' convicts who fought in Ukraine

    STORY: Prigozhin - an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said to be at odds with the Russian top military brass - recruited convicts from Russian prisons to fight in Ukraine alongside the country's armed forces, while remaining semi-autonomous in their actions.

  • Israel, US meet to smooth relations under new government

    Israel and the United States sought to smooth relations between their countries Wednesday in the allies' first meeting since Israel's new ultranationalist government, its most right-wing ever, assumed power. Israel's ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog, hosted National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Jerusalem a day ahead of Sullivan's expected meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Hovering over all of the discussions were the new government's policy changes that directly conflict with President Joe Biden's efforts to improve the lives of Palestinians and hold back Jewish settlement construction in the occupied West Bank.

  • Biden and Dutch PM discuss semiconductor dispute, Patriots for Ukraine

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte held wide-ranging talks on Tuesday that included a discussion on Dutch concerns about new U.S. restrictions on exporting chip-making technology to China. "It did come up in their conversation," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters after the talks. Rutte told Biden of Dutch plans to offer the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, working together with Germany on an initiative to help Ukraine defend itself from a barrage of missile attacks from Russia.

  • 2 men accused of civil rights violations in Portsmouth

    Officials said the complaints are regarding a July 2022 incident in which a group of 10 men displayed two banners from the Stark Street overpass that said, "Keep New England White."

  • Russia: Zelenskiy peace plan absurd, no serious proposal on table

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow had yet to see any serious proposals for peace in Ukraine and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's suggestions were absurd. Lavrov said Moscow stood ready to discuss the conflict with Western countries and to respond to any serious proposals, but that any talks needed to address Russia's wider security concerns. Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov called again for NATO to remove its "military infrastructure" from Ukraine and other countries close to Russia's borders.

  • Arizona Cardinals' next coach odds: Vance Joseph passes Sean Payton as favorite

    The odds to replace Kliff Kingsbury as the next coach of the Arizona Cardinals continue to shift amid the NFL franchise's coaching search.

  • NH hate group faces civil rights penalties for race-motivated banner

    A group accused of displaying “Keep New England White” banners from an overpass in New Hampshire faces state Civil Rights Act violations, the attorney general’s office said Tuesday.

  • Kyiv helicopter crash is a grave blow to Ukraine’s war efforts and a personal loss for Zelensky

    ANALYSIS: The president has lost one of his closest confidantes just as the war faces an escalation in fighting, says World Affairs Editor <strong>Kim Sengupta</strong>

  • Russia 'liquidates' deserting soldier

    A Russian deserter who fled from his military base was killed, the authorities said on Wednesday, as Vladimir Putin prepares for a new wave of mobilisation, writes Joe Barnes. “Dmitry Perov, wanted for the unauthorised abandonment of his military unit, was found and liquidated," the government of Lipetsk, a small city 300 miles south of Moscow, said.

  • Russian Prime Minister claims fortifications on "line of defence" are built continuously

    Mikhail Mishustin, the Russian Prime Minister, has announced that workers are setting up fortifications along the lines of defence and captured territories of Ukraine around the clock. Source: "RIA Novosti, a Russian propaganda outlet Quote: "The construction of fortifications on defence lines is in progress.

  • McHenry Is the Republican to Watch in the US Debt-Limit Showdown

    (Bloomberg) -- A senior House Republican who is both an ally to Speaker Kevin McCarthy and a trusted negotiator in the fractured party is emerging as a potential savior in Washington from debt-ceiling economic disaster.Most Read from BloombergApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyMicrosoft, Amazon Se

  • Russia to expand size of military to 1.5 million troops, defense minister says

    Russia said it plans to increase its armed forces to 1.5 million troops over the next few years amid its war with Ukraine.

  • LeBron is everything for Lakers. Too often, it’s not enough (until Davis returns).

    LeBron's chase for history can overshadow where the Lakers sit as a franchise.

  • Qantas airliner lands safely in Sydney after calling mayday over ocean

    A Qantas flight traveling from New Zealand to Sydney has landed safely after it issued a mayday call over the ocean Wednesday.

  • Qantas Flight Lands Safely on Single Engine After Issuing Mayday Call Over Tasman Sea

    A Qantas passenger jet issued a mayday alert after over the Tasman Sea on Wednesday, January 18, according to flight tracking technology.Images provided to Storyful by FlightRadar24 shows a Boeing 737-838 began issuing what is known as a “squawk 7700” alert as it neared its destination in Sydney.The aircraft experienced an issue with one of its engines roughly three hours and 50 minutes into its flight from Auckland, New Zealand, and issued the mayday alert shortly afterwards, according to local media reports citing a Qantas spokesperson.“While in flight, engine shutdowns are rare, and would naturally be concerning for passengers, our pilots are trained to manage them safely and aircraft are designed to fly for an extended period on one engine,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.The plane landed safely in Sydney roughly 30 minutes after issuing the mayday call, tracking by FlightRadar24 shows.Passengers described feeling a “slight shudder” as the engine stopped, before crew told them about a “slight malfunction”. The passengers are reported not to have known about the mayday call until the plane landed safely. Credit: FlightRadar24 via Storyful

  • Colorado's 2023 football schedule: Previewing the Buffaloes’ season

    Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth and Ashley Adamson react to the release of the 2023 Colorado football schedule. Follow Pac-12 football with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Angela Bassett, Kerry Washington named among special honorees at Black Reel Awards

    Angela Bassett and Kerry Washington have been selected as special honorees for the “23rd Annual Black Reel Awards (“The Bolts”).” […] The post Angela Bassett, Kerry Washington named among special honorees at Black Reel Awards appeared first on TheGrio.