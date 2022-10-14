Putin claims he did not plan to destroy Ukraine

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – FRIDAY, 14 OCTOBER 2022, 16:23

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that he had no intention of destroying Ukraine.

Source: Putin's press conference

Quote: "We did not set ourselves the task of destroying Ukraine. Of course not."

Details: This is how Putin answered the question of whether Ukraine would be able to exist as an independent state in the future. He also stated that the Ukrainians blocked the water supply to Crimea, so the Russian troops "had to go in and supply the water to Crimea."

Background: The Kremlin repeatedly announced that all the goals of the war with Ukraine would be achieved; however, it usually avoids answering questions about what exactly these goals are.

