Putin claims FSB is fighting in Ukraine and suffering losses

3
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, claimed at the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) collegium that units of FSB "directly participated" in the war against Ukraine and suffered losses.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlets RIA Novosti, RBK, Fedpres

Quote: "FSB suffered losses during the special operation [a Russian term for the war against Ukraine – ed.]."

Details: Putin thanked "the leadership and all members of the security service, specifically those who fought at the forefront, in the liberated territories, in the frontline zone and in the rear of the enemy".

He also ordered FSB to strengthen control of the borders of the country, specifically "put a barrier of the way of diversionist groups, stop the attempts of illegal import of armament and ammunition to Russia".

Background:

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Russia has lost nearly 149,240 soldiers, 3,388 tanks, 6,630 combat armoured vehicles, 2,383 artillery systems etc. in the war against Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Giants lose Saquon Barkley, add WR in CBS Sports free agency mock draft

    In a free agency mock draft from CBS Sports, the New York Giants lose Saquon Barkley to Dallas but end up adding a talented wide receiver.

  • Manchester bomber friend known to MI5, BBC reveals

    A man who was close to Salman Abedi had been investigated by MI5 years earlier, the BBC can reveal.

  • Russia deploys 5 missile carriers at sea, air-raid siren may sound more often

    On 28 February, 17 Russian ships were spotted in the Black Sea, 5 of them are missile carriers. Source: press service of the Operational Command Pivden (South) Quote: "The ship grouping of Russians in the Black Sea increased significantly, despite moderate storms.

  • Putin wants to blame Ukraine and West for threatening Russia's existence ISW

    The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin's rhetoric amounts to an attempt to accuse Ukraine and the West of threatening the Russian Federation's existence in response to the invaders' failures on the battlefield.

  • Putin's war is driven by his fears of Russia's decline. That gives Ukraine a path to victory.

    Aiming military actions at what Vladimir Putin most values is a concrete, understandable, achievable objective for Ukraine, writes Gen. Wesley Clark.

  • Ukrainian military expert explains need to strike back on Russian soil

    Not striking Russian territory may extend the war’s duration for years and turn it into an even more complicated conflict, military expert and reserve officer Maj. Oleksiy Hetman told Radio NV on Feb. 27.

  • Military Services Will Amend COVID Vaccine Refuser Records So They Aren't Passed Over for Promotions

    The Pentagon directed all the services to "formally rescind any policies, directives, and guidance implementing those vaccination mandates as soon as possible."

  • Iraqi president says country now peaceful, life is returning

    Nearly 20 years after the overthrow of Saddam Hussein by U.S.-led forces, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid wants the world to know his country now is at peace, democratic and intent on rebuilding economic life while maintaining a government that serves the whole country and the region. Rashid told The Associated Press on Sunday that after overcoming the hardships of the past two decades, Iraq is ready to focus on improving everyday life for its people. “Peace and security is all over the country, and I would be very glad if you will report that and emphasize on that, instead of giving a picture of Iraq ... still (as) a war zone, which a lot of media still do,” Rashid said.

  • Why Latvia Donated Quads and Electric Scooters to the Ukraine War Effort

    A soldier can only be so intimidating when standing on an electric scooter. In bulky brown coats and forest-green pants, a quartet of Latvian soldiers demonstrate the ease of their Mosphera scooters. The vehicles, made in Liepajā, Latvia, were part of an arms transfer from that country to Ukraine, part of the ongoing effort of the Baltic nation, together with others, to ensure Ukraine has the tools to fight and win against Russia.

  • 5 days later, some in Michigan still lack power

    A new storm teeming with freezing rain and strong winds socked Michigan on Monday, presenting a fresh challenge for crews that have been trying to restore electricity to thousands of customers who have been in the dark since ice snapped lines days ago. The state's largest utilities, Consumers Energy and DTE Energy, together said more than 130,000 customers lacked power by evening. “There is another storm moving through mid/northern Michigan counties with ice, freezing rain and strong wind gusts,” Consumers spokesperson Josh Paciorek said by email.

  • Drones Attack Russia From All Sides

    Evgenia Novozhenina/ReutersChaos erupted in Russia overnight as drones swarmed multiple regions, sparking an explosion at an oil depot and the deployment of fighter jets near St. Petersburg, according to local reports.One strike at around 2 a.m. in the Krasnodar region was less than 100 feet from a Russian Defense Ministry barracks, the independent Agentstvo News reports. Two drones filled with explosives landed at a nearby Rosneft oil depot in Tuapse, sparking a blaze that was “quickly extingui

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was ‘attacked’ by ‘insane’ woman in restaurant

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she was “attacked” by an “insane” woman in a restaurant on Monday night. “I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women and screamed at by her adult son,” Greene said in a tweet. “They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other…

  • Air Force relieves 2 commanders, 4 leaders at North Dakota nuclear bomber, missile base

    Two Air Force commanders and four leaders assigned to a North Dakota base were relieved, officials said.

  • Putin Warned of More Mystery Attacks After Russian Plane Explosion

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersBelarusian saboteurs successfully attacked a Russian A-50 military surveillance aircraft in an airfield near Minsk in recent hours, Belarusian opposition sources confirmed to The Daily Beast.“It’s a big victory. That airplane was very expensive, very rare, and perhaps the most important aircraft of the Russian fleet,” Franak Viacorka, the chief political adviser to Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, told The Daily Be

  • UAV reportedly crashes near Gazprom facility outside Moscow

    An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) reportedly crashed near a facility belonging to giant Russian gas company Gazprom outside Moscow early on Feb. 28, according to the Baza Telegram messenger.

  • Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russian forces on Tuesday pressed forward their weeks-long drive to encircle and capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut where the commander of Ukraine's ground forces described the situation as "extremely tense". Capturing Bakhmut, scene of some of the war's bloodiest battles, would be Russia's first major prize in more than six months and open the way for taking the last remaining urban centres in the Donetsk region, one of four Moscow claims to have annexed in its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the FSB security service on Tuesday to bolster security in the four regions - currently only partially controlled by his forces - and also to counter what he described as growing espionage and sabotage operations against Russia by Ukraine and the West.

  • Keep it Simple: It’s time to stop pussyfooting around about guns

    But I am mad. Very mad. Mad as hell and I would prefer not sitting by and taking it anymore.

  • Russian general 'performs striptease' in leaked video

    A video appearing to show a Russian military leader performing a striptease has been leaked online after one of Moscow's spy planes worth £274m was severely damaged under his watch.

  • Sen. John Fetterman’s office gives update on health following hospital admission for depression

    The office of United States Senator John Fetterman gave an update on his health after he checked himself in to a hospital for clinical depression earlier this month.

  • Impossible for Russia to land paratroopers in Transnistria, Ukraine says

    Russia isn't able to airlift additional troops to Moldova’s Transnistria, where Moscow illegally maintains a military presence, Ukraine’s Operational Command South spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Feb. 27.