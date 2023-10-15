Putin claims he's preparing for Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counteroffensive "has completely failed" but added that he is preparing for new offensive operations.

Source: Vladimir Putin on air on the Moscow, Kremlin, Putin TV show

Quote from Putin: "As for the counteroffensive which allegedly has stalled – it has completely failed.

We know, however, that the opposing side is preparing new offensive operations in parts of the front.

We see it and we know it.

What’s happening now across the entire contact line is called ‘active defence’. Our forces are improving their positions across the majority of this area. Across quite a large area."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Details: Putin also said that Russian forces are "trying to improve their positions in some areas".

Previously: On 14 October, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Eastern Grouping of Ukrainian Forces, reported new Russian offensives in the area of the city of Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast and on the Kupiansk front.

Syrskyi said that Russian forces have "recovered over the last two months and launched active offensive operations".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!