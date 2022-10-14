Putin claims mobilisation in Russian Federation to be over soon
OLENA ROSHCHINA – FRIDAY, 14 OCTOBER 2022, 16:01
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the partial mobilisation in his country will be completed in the coming weeks: since 21 September, 222,000 Russians have already been conscripted.
Source: Vladimir Putin at a press conference in Astana, Kazakhstan on 14 October
Quote: "At the moment, 222,000 people have been enlisted out of 300,000 planned. I think that within two weeks, all conscription activities will be completed."
Details: At the same time, the President of Russia stated that the Ministry of Defence had originally planned to gather a smaller number of conscripts through "partial mobilisation", not 300,000 people."
According to Putin, partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation is coming to an end, and the general conscription is not planned.
"No additional measures are planned. Furthermore, no proposals have been received from the Ministry of Defence regarding this, and I do not see the need for anything in the near future," he said.
Putin also stated that the "mismanagement" during conscription was caused by the old order of military registration. The information base is being updated, he said.
Background:
On 21 September, amidst the successful Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast and in anticipation of the annexation of four other oblasts of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed that 300,000 reservists would be enlisted.
Russian journalists found out that as part of the mobilisation in Russia, 1.2 million people were secretly planned to be drafted into the army, instead of the officially claimed number of 300,000.
On 4 October, Sergei Shoigu said that over 200,000 people had joined the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation as part of partial mobilisation.
On 28 September, it was revealed that the first enlisted Russians had been sent to war against Ukraine.
On 13 October, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine stated that the conscripted Russians created significant pressure on Ukrainian troops, although the new recruits were poorly trained and used as "cannon fodder" by the Russian authorities.
