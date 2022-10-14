Putin claims mobilisation in Russian Federation to be over soon

OLENA ROSHCHINA – FRIDAY, 14 OCTOBER 2022, 16:01

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the partial mobilisation in his country will be completed in the coming weeks: since 21 September, 222,000 Russians have already been conscripted.

Source: Vladimir Putin at a press conference in Astana, Kazakhstan on 14 October

Quote: "At the moment, 222,000 people have been enlisted out of 300,000 planned. I think that within two weeks, all conscription activities will be completed."

Details: At the same time, the President of Russia stated that the Ministry of Defence had originally planned to gather a smaller number of conscripts through "partial mobilisation", not 300,000 people."

According to Putin, partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation is coming to an end, and the general conscription is not planned.

"No additional measures are planned. Furthermore, no proposals have been received from the Ministry of Defence regarding this, and I do not see the need for anything in the near future," he said.

Putin also stated that the "mismanagement" during conscription was caused by the old order of military registration. The information base is being updated, he said.

