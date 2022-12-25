Putin claims readiness for negotiations, blames West for refusing to talk

4
Asami Terajima
·2 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Dec. 25 that the Kremlin was “ready to negotiate with everyone involved” to reach what it views as “acceptable solutions” for its brutal war against Ukraine.

In an interview with Kremlin-controlled Rossiya 1 television, Putin again blamed Kyiv and its Western allies for blocking the negotiation process.

He reiterated that Russia would continue waging the war until its objectives were achieved. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian authorities have has said that Ukraine would fight until a complete Russian withdrawal from its territory, including the Donbas and the Crimean peninsula.

EU and US leaders have signaled their readiness to negotiate if Russia is serious about wanting to end the war.

Nevertheless, Putin showed no signs of seeking an end to the war; he claimed in his Dec. 7 speech that Russia was ready for a long war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the following day that Russia was determined to capture areas in eastern and southern Ukraine that it illegally claims to have annexed in September. Putin’s Dec. 15 claim about negotiations comes amid Western officials’ warnings that Moscow may be trying to buy time to regroup its forces for a new major offensive.

Earlier this week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wrote in an opinion article that “Russia hopes to freeze the war to allow its forces to regroup, rearm and try to launch a renewed offensive.”

Senior Ukrainian officials, including Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, have warned of a possible renewed Russian offensive from multiple fronts in early 2023, which could include another attempt to capture Kyiv.

While Putin has talked to some EU leaders in recent months, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, no in-person Russian-Ukrainian peace talks have taken place since March. The negotiations halted as the scale of Russian atrocities in Kyiv Oblast was revealed in April.

The peace talks in the first weeks of the full-scale invasion ended without a breakthrough. Promises made by Russia, including the implementation of humanitarian corridors for safe civilian evacuations, were broken by Russian troops.

Recommended Stories

  • Deadly Russian Shelling Rocks Ukraine on Christmas Eve

    At least seven people have been killed and dozens injured after Russia's latest bombardment of Kherson, the southern Ukrainian city, on Christmas Eve.

  • Putin says he is ready to negotiate ‘with everyone involved’ over Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he’s ready to negotiate “with everyone involved” in the war with Ukraine. Putin told a Russian news reporter in an interview that aired on Russian media on Sunday that the Kremlin is ready to negotiate but their enemy are the ones refusing to talk. The comments from the Russian…

  • Putin says Russia ‘ready to negotiate’ as Ukrainian soldiers enjoy Christmas dinner

    West is trying to ‘pull historical Russia apart’ claims presidentin new interview

  • Zelensky: Ukrainians will celebrate holidays with one difference this year

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a Christmas message said Ukrainians will celebrate the holidays with one difference this year, as the country observes its first Christmas since its conflict with Russia began. “We will celebrate our holidays! As always. We will smile and be happy. As always. The difference is one. We will not wait…

  • Putin tells Russian defense industry to up its game

    STORY: Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his country’s weapons producers to step up their game.As he toured the Tula weapons plant on Friday – he said, not only does Russia’s military-industrial complex need to make sure troops on the frontline in Ukraine get what they need, at the shortest possible timeframes but the performance of those weapons, have to be upgraded based on combat experience on the ground.Russia’s defense minister also said on Friday the state would ramp up orders of weapons from Kalashnikov, starting next year.Russian troops, meanwhile, were shown taking part in tactical drills with Belarus.As what Putin called “a special military operation” in Ukraine neared the 11th month, Putin said the Russian army needs to learn from its problems in Ukraine, and conceded his mobilization campaign did not go as planned.He pledged “no limits” on spending now to help his army win the war.US officials say Russia has lost or abandoned significant amounts of military equipment, suffered tens of thousands of deaths, while ceding half the territory it initially seized.However the Kremlin’s mouthpiece offered a different assessment on Friday. At a news briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had made “significant progress” towards “demilitarizing” Ukraine, one of the goals put forth by Putin when he announced his invasion in February.While the Russian President has for months described the invasion as a “special military operation” – his critics now accuse him of breaking his own “fake news” law of calling the war by its name.A St Petersburg politician called Nikita Yuferev caught on to Putin using the word “war” on Thursday in a press briefing and filed a legal challenge to hold Putin “responsible for spreading fake news about the actions of the Russian army”.Others who’ve publicly called the war a war in Russia faced harsh punishment of years in jail.Speaking to Reuters, Yuferev said he knew his legal challenge would go nowhere, but felt it was important to draw attention to the “contradiction and injustice of laws that Putin adopts and signs, but which he himself doesn’t observe”.

  • Russians bring security officers to occupied Ukraine's south

    The Russians are bringing their security officers to occupied southern territories of Ukraine in order to control the situation there. Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center Quote: "The occupiers cannot tame the captured land and continue to bring their security officers there.

  • Putin calls Ukraine ‘special operation war’ for the first time

    Vladimir Putin has used the word "war" to describe Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while Russia's ambassador to the U.S. says the risk of a clash between America and Russia is high.

  • Russian Defense Bigwig Dies Suddenly and ‘Tragically’

    ReutersThe head of a shipyard producing warships and submarines for Russia’s Defense Ministry has died suddenly at the age of 66—just the latest in a long line of powerful figures to croak mysteriously in recent months.Alexander Buzakov was praised for overseeing some of Admiralty Shipyards’ most “complex orders” in a statement from United Shipbuilding Corporation announcing his death on Saturday.“The United Shipbuilding Corporation, the Admiralty Shipyards and the entire national shipbuilding i

  • Alameda’s Former CEO Ellison Said She, Bankman-Fried Misled FTX Lenders

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison said she and FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried knowingly misled lenders about how much the now-bankrupt trading firm was borrowing from the cryptocurrency exchange. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’Power Outages, Flight Delays as US Storm Leaves Trail of ChaosChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayEastern US Power Grid Orders Cuts Amid System-Wide Emergency

  • Arizona judge dismisses election denier Kari Lake's bid to overturn vote results

    An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's effort to overturn the results of her election loss in the state's governor race. The order by Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson was filed on Saturday. Lake was one of the most high-profile Republican candidates in the midterm elections to embrace former Republican President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud in 2020.

  • Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

    Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has stated that Russian occupiers are losing "thousands of soldiers" in action near the city of Bakhmut. Source: Haidai on air during national joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "As for Bakhmut, it is no longer even a strategic military plan, although there is such a thing, but a rather symbolic matter, which the Kremlin regime loves very much.

  • Illinois Emergency Crews Respond to Eight-Vehicle Crash in Near White-Out Conditions

    Emergency crews respond to an eight-vehicle crash in near white-out conditions in Rockton, Illinois, on December 23, as a severe winter storm impacted the region, authorities said.The Rockton Fire Protection District said crews responded to a crash on North Main Road that involved eight vehicles. Three people were taken to a local hospital and no one was seriously injured, the fire district said. Credit: Rockton Fire Protection District via Storyful

  • Christmas in Ukraine

    This Christmas, Ukrainian women tell tales of hope, resilience, and optimism.

  • China stages 'strike drills' around Taiwan, citing provocation

    BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China's military said it had conducted "strike drills" in the sea and airspace around Taiwan on Sunday in response to what it said was provocation from the democratically-governed island and the United States. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, said the drills showed Beijing was destroying regional peace and trying to cow Taiwan's people. China staged war games around Taiwan in August following a visit to Taipei by then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and on Saturday it condemned the United States for a new defence authorisation law that boosts military assistance for Taiwan.

  • Judge tosses Kari Lake's election challenge in Arizona governor's race

    A judge on Saturday dismissed Republican Kari Lake’s election challenge two days after a trial in which he said Lake failed to prove her case.

  • Jan. 6 committee releases nearly 50 more witness transcripts — including Ivanka Trump, Bill Barr, and Mike Pompeo — to little fanfare

    The panel published 46 witness transcripts on Friday evening after most lawmakers had already left Washington, DC, ahead of the holiday weekend.

  • Criticism heats up as Mayor Adams goes absent before winter storm hits NYC. ‘I know where he is,’ says deputy mayor

    NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams was nowhere to be found Friday as a winter storm bore down on New York City and a house fire claimed the lives of two small children on Staten Island. High-ranking officials in his administration said the mayor took two days off starting Thursday and that he’d return to work Saturday. They refused to divulge where he was. “I certainly do know where he is,” Lorraine ...

  • Here's your chance to save up to 45% on Crocs at Amazon

    The cult of Croc is real — and so is this massive sale.

  • Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10

    Mike Tomlin wasn't ready to go there, with all due respect. Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach understands the symmetry between Saturday night's 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and a playoff victory over the same franchise 50 years ago, the one that ended with Steelers running back Franco Harris snagging a deflected pass and sprinting into NFL lore with what's universally known as “The Immaculate Reception.” Like that game five decades and one day ago, a rookie scored the winning touchdown, this time wide receiver George Pickens on a 14-yard dart from Kenny Pickett with 46 seconds remaining.

  • Caroline Ellison Apologizes for Misconduct in FTX Collapse

    Caroline Ellison, a close associate of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, apologized in court this week as she pleaded guilty to fraud and other offenses, telling a judge that she and others conspired to steal billions of dollars from customers of the doomed crypto exchange while misleading investors and lenders. “I am truly sorry for what I did,” Ms. Ellison, the former chief executive of Mr. Bankman-Fried’s crypto-trading firm, Alameda Research, said in a New York federal court, according to a transcript of the hearing made available Friday. Ms. Ellison, 28 years old, and former FTX chief technology officer Gary Wang, 29, pleaded guilty Monday during separate hearings in sealed courtrooms.