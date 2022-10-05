Putin claims results of "referendums" surprised him

22
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

YEVHEN KIZILOV WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 16:13

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, claims that the results of the so-called referendums held in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, had taken him by surprise.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned information agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "Frankly speaking, the results of the referendums did not only satisfy but also surprised me, as people there lived and continue to live in harsh conditions…the result is, of course, more than convincing, absolutely transparent and is not subject to any doubt".

Background: From 23 to 27 September, the occupiers held sham referendums about the integration of the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts into Russia. According to the fabricated results, 87-99% of the population are in favour of the integration.

On 30 September, Putin signed the "agreement on the integration into Russia" of the occupied Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts and claimed that the residents of these territories were now Russian citizens.

