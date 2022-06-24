Putin claims that the Russian Federation is not interfering with the export of grain and blames Ukraine again

OLEKSII PAVLYSH, ECONOMICHNA PRAVDA – FRIDAY, 24 JUNE 2022, 17:59

Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, claims that Russia is not preventing the export of Ukrainian grain from the territory of Ukraine and that, allegedly, Kyiv's "constructive position" is not enough to solve this problem.

He stated this during a speech at the BRICS Plus Summit, according to Russian media.

"The hysteria surrounding the export of grain from Ukraine through the Black Sea ports is being inflated artificially.

I want to emphasise once again that Russia is not interfering with the export of Ukrainian grain from the territory of this country and is ready to guarantee the free passage of grain ships in international waters, if, of course, the Ukrainian military clears the mines from the shipping ports and adjacent waters," Putin said.

He claims to have a "relevant understanding" with representatives of the UN Secretariat.

"But there is still a lack of a constructive approach from the current Kyiv authorities," Putin said.

The President of the Russian Federation repeated once again that Ukrainian grain allegedly does not have a global impact on the world grain market.

Putin also believes that the reason for the sharp rise in inflation is the "result of long-term and irresponsible policies of the G7".

"I want to emphasise once again: the sharp rise in inflation did not happen yesterday – it is the result of several years, the result of many years and, moreover, the irresponsibility of macroeconomic policies of the G7, the uncontrolled issuance and accumulation of unsecured debts," he said.

"The jump in prices for basic agricultural products, such as grain, has hit developing countries the most, where bread and flour are a necessary means of survival for the majority of the population," the Russian dictator added.

Background:

The Russian occupiers are systematically exporting the looted grain from the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. On 8 June, the Russian military sent the first train with looted grain from Melitopol to Crimea.

Story continues

Journalists recorded truck convoys with looted grain near Kerch and Dzhankoi [Crimea].

Due to the war, Ukraine has lost a quarter of its cultivated land. The Ukrainian authorities predict that the harvest will be 40% lower this year.

The Russian navy is also blockading sea routes to Ukraine's ports on the Black Sea coast, making it impossible to transport grain safely to other countries. Ukraine and its European partners have established an export route through the Baltic Sea.

The international community is concerned that the shortage of Ukrainian grain in the global food market could provoke even more instability and lead to coups in developing countries.

In addition to grain, the Russian invaders are exporting cherries from the occupied areas of southern oblasts of Ukraine and boasting about a "price collapse".

The United States is working with European allies to export grain from Ukraine by rail, including by building granaries on the Ukrainian border.