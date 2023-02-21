Putin claims Russians do not feel sorry for oligarchs

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said on Tuesday that Russians do not like the exposed luxuries of the oligarchs and do not feel sorry for "those who got rid of their yachts and palaces abroad."

Source: Putin during the Federal Assembly session on 21 February

Quote: "None of the ordinary citizens felt sorry for those who got rid of yachts and palaces abroad. And in their conversations in the kitchen, people remembered privatisation and the ostentation of the so-called new people."

Details: Putin advised that Russian businesses "do not cling to the past" but rebuild their lives in order to invest in the so-called "new Russia".

The president of the aggressor country also claims that running with an outstretched hand (in front of the West) and begging for one's money back is "useless".

