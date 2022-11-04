Putin claims he treats Ukrainians with "warmth" while attacking Ukraine's energy sector

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to talk nonsense about his love for the Ukrainian people while his army attacks Ukrainian infrastructure.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Quote from Putin: "Ukraine’s so-called friends [i.e. the West – ed.] have brought Ukraine’s situation to the point where it has become deadly for Russia and suicidal for the Ukrainian people.

We see this by the nature of the hostilities. It’s just strange what is happening there.

It's as if Ukrainians do not exist. They [Western countries – ed.] are dumping them into a furnace and that's it. It’s Ukraine and the Ukrainian people who are the main victims of the deliberate spreading of hatred towards Russians and Russia.

The situation is the exact opposite in Russia. We have always treated the Ukrainian people with respect and warmth, and we still do, despite today's tragic confrontation."

Details: Russians celebrate National Unity Day on 4 November. Putin made this statement about Ukraine at an event to mark the occasion, in front of an "updated" map of Russia which includes the annexed Ukrainian lands as Russian territory.

Why this is important: Putin claimed that the "denazification" of Ukraine was one of the main reasons for the full-scale invasion.

After the Russians’ defeats at the front, Russia changed its own narratives and stopped talking about "denazification".

Instead, the Russian occupiers launched massive missile attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Millions of Ukrainians have faced power and water outages.

Despite the attacks, the Russian dictator cynically declares his readiness for "negotiations" and his love for Ukraine, which, according to him, "was created by Lenin".

Putin no longer mentions "denazification", but his propagandists do not even ask him about it. Instead, the Kremlin is spreading a crazy narrative about "one people" and a "fratricidal war" started by the "collective West" and "Anglo-Saxons".

